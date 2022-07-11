Lake Sunapee Country Club’s Rob Henley fired an amateur course record-65 at Abenaqui Country Club on Monday and stood as the sole leader after the first round of the 119th New Hampshire Amateur Championship.
Henley carded nine birdies and two bogeys for a 7-under par score, and was especially good on the back nine, which he played in 5-under.
“I started off with a bogey and then I made a bunch of birdies from there”, Henley told the NHGA. “I made a lot of long putts actually; the greens were really nice.”
Ryan Kohler of Hooper Golf Course in Walpole notched the second-best score of the day, a 4-under 68. The only other golfer under par was Bryce Zimmerman of Nashua Country Club, who stood at minus-1 after a 71.
Stroke play continues today with another 18 holes to determine the medalist. The top 64 golfers, plus ties, advance to Match Play competition that continues through Saturday’s 36-hole final.
Notable golfers and their scores from Monday include two-time defending champ James Pleat from Nashua CC and two-time champ Craig Steckowych of Portsmouth CC (both tied for fourth with 72s), Passaconaway’s John DeVito (tied for 51st, 77); Concord CC’s Bob Mielcarz and Derryfield’s Dan Arvanitis (both tied for 72nd with 79s) and 2011 champ Jim Cilley of Laconia CC (tied for 106th, 81).
Abenaqui, in Rye Beach, is hosting the tournament for the first time since 1995, when Mielcarz prevailed. Mielcarz, a nine-time champ, won at Abenaqui in 1978 as well.