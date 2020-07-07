NASHUA — The second and final round of medal play in the 117th New Hampshire Golf Association Amateur Championship was held at Nashua Country Club on Tuesday. Now the real fun begins.
The tournament, being played in a world pandemic with safety measures in place to safeguard against COVID-19, shifts to match play today. It’s a format that many believe gives the underdog a better chance of advancing.
The cut came at 152 and reduced the field from 156 golfers to 64. Nashua Country Club’s James Pleat will enter match play as the No. 1 seed and will play fellow Nashua CC member D.J. Petropulos today. Pleat earned medalist honors by shooting 65-64-129 in the tournament’s first two rounds. His 7-under-par 64 Tuesday matched his best score on the Nashua CC course.
Pleat was also the medalist in the 2011 and 2013 State Amateurs.
“Match play is an interesting thing,” Pleat said. “It’s tough because you never know what’s going to happen. When I was the medalist in 2013, I lost to someone who got in through The March (a playoff), so anything can happen. You just have to play your game, focus on what you’re doing and zone everything else out.”
Pleat’s second round included six birdies and an eagle on the par-5 11th hole. “You never really know if your game is in tournament shape yet. I wasn’t really sure going into this, so it’s good to get those two rounds under your belt. Again, match play anything can happen.”
Will Huang, an 18-year-old who attends Phillips Exeter Academy, won the Ty Abate Award, which is presented to the golfer 19 and under who posts the lowest score during medal play. Huang followed up his 66 Monday with a 68 Tuesday.
Abate was a Union Leader sports writer best known for his golf coverage.
“I think match play kind of favors more the aggressive player,” Huang said. “If you happen to be hot that day and hit your shots correctly while you’re aiming at the flag you’ll definitely have a big advantage there.
“Stroke play, match play — my strategy won’t change too much. I think I’ll be pretty comfortable. It’s just another round of golf. If you go out there and shoot a low score you’re going to win.”
In addition to Pleat and Huang, eight other golfers finished medal play under par: Derryfield’s Dustin Moreault (70-67-137), Carter Country Club’s Pat Pelletier (68-70-138), The Shattuck’s Cameron Salo (71-69-140), Nashua CC’s Jack Brown (72-69-141), Hooper Golf Course’s Ryan Kohler (69-72-141), The Oaks Golf Links’ Harvin Groft (73-68-141), Windham CC”s James McKee (71-10-141) and Breakfast Hill Golf Club’s Ryan Quinn (71-70-141).
After one round of match play today, there will be two rounds of match play on Thursday and two more Friday before Saturday’s 36-hole final.
Derryfield Country Club’s Dan Arvanitis is among those who said match play levels the playing field. Arvanitis, who won the 2001 State Am, advanced by shooting 71-73-144 during qualifying. “Absolutely,” Arvanitis said. “I didn’t like it (match play) early in my career, but you gotta like it now because you’re not gonna beat the kids in medal play. You go up against these young kids who are out here … they can have a bad day and you can have a good day (in match play).
“Am I gonna beat them in 72 holes of medal play? No, because they can shoot some numbers nowadays. They’re hitting it 70 to 100 yards by us at times. It’s a different game than when I grew up. We were hitting it probably 270 at most. These kids are hitting it probably 320. It’s quite a difference.
“Still, I like where I’m at and I’m happy to be in match play.”
117th state am match-play qualifiers
Pos. Golfer, club R1 R2 Total
1 James Pleat, Nashua Country Club -13 65 64 129
2 William Huang, The Golf Club of NE -8 66 68 134
3 Dustin Moreault, Derryfield Country Club -5 70 67 137
4 Pat Pelletier, Carter Country Club -4 68 70 138
5 Cameron Salo, The Shattuck Golf Club -2 71 69 140
T6 Ryan Quinn, Breakfast Hill Golf Club -1 71 70 141
T6 James McKee, Windham Country Club -1 71 70 141
T6 Ryan Kohler, Hooper Golf Course -1 69 72 141
T6 Harvin Groft, The Oaks Golf Links -1 73 68 141
T6 Jack Brown, Nashua Country Club -1 72 69 141
T11 Ryan Brown, Manchester Country Club E 70 72 142
T11 Mark Stevens, Beaver Meadow GC E 71 71 142
T11 Bobby Williams, Rochester Country Club E 73 69 142
T14 Fletcher Sokul, Abenaqui Country Club 1 73 70 143
T14 Kurt Eddins, Cochecho Country Club 1 70 73 143
T14 Phil Pleat, Nashua Country Club 1 71 72 143
T14 Brett Wilson, The Golf Club of NE 1 72 71 143
T14 Eric McCoy, Nashua Country Club 1 72 71 143
T14 Craig Moran, Nashua Country Club 1 72 71 143
T20 Mark Mancini, Atkinson Resort & CC 2 71 73 144
T20 Brandon Gillis, Souhegan Woods GC 2 73 71 144
T20 Jack Pepin, Atkinson Resort & CC 2 69 75 144
T20 Austin Baker, Nashua Country Club 2 75 69 144
T20 Jake Hollander, The Shattuck Golf Club 2 75 69 144
T20 Dan Arvanitis, Derryfield Country Club 2 71 73 144
T26 Bryce Zimmerman, Nashua Country Club 3 77 68 145
T26 Jim Cilley, Beaver Meadow Golf Course 3 74 71 145
T26 Mathew Gover, Atkinson Resort & CC 3 74 71 145
T29 Cameron Sheedy, Windham Country Club 4 75 71 146
T29 Doug Champagne, Concord Country Club 4 74 72 146
31 James Kinnunen, The Shattuck Golf Club 5 72 75 147
T32 Craig Steckowych, Portsmouth CC 6 79 69 148
T32 Jake Raichle, The Maplewood CC 6 76 72 148
T32 Austin Fox, Derryfield Country Club 6 75 73 148
T32 Russell Hamel, Nashua Country Club 6 78 70 148
T32 Ethan Emerson, Laconia Country Club 6 75 73 148
T32 Marshall Halpin, Abenaqui Country Club 6 75 73 148
T32 Phil Smith, Green Meadow Golf Club 6 76 72 148
T39 Josh Farmer, Sky Meadow Country Club 7 74 75 149
T39 Eric Evans, Portsmouth Country Club 7 77 72 149
T39 Rick Moreau, Sky Meadow Country Club 7 77 72 149
T39 Griffin Brown, Green Meadow Golf Club 7 73 76 149
T39 Kevin Strong, Rochester Country Club 7 74 75 149
T44 Jake Nutter, Concord Country Club 8 73 77 150
T44 Brian Nowak, Amherst Country Club 8 74 76 150
T44 Sam Natti, The Maplewood Country Club 8 77 73 150
T47 Bill Everett, Laconia Country Club 9 75 76 151
T47 Josh Chamberlain, Stonebridge CC 9 76 75 151
T47 Matthew Burroughs, Derryfield CC 9 79 72 151
T47 Jeff Monahan, Green Meadow Golf Club 9 71 80 151
T47 Jeffrey Fay, Atkinson Resort & CC 9 77 74 151
T47 Jared Lamothe, Portsmouth Country Club 9 72 79 151
T47 Justin Grondahl, The Golf Club of NE 9 78 73 151
T47 Ben Dougherty, North Conway CC 9 77 74 151
T47 Ryan Anderson, Laconia Country Club 9 78 73 151
T56 Nick Fairweather, Windham CC 10 80 72 152
T56 Will McLaughlin, Concord Country Club 10 75 77 152
T56 Scott Underhill, Canterbury Woods CC 10 78 74 152
T56 DJ Petropulos, Nashua Country Club 10 74 78 152
T56 Robert Mielcarz, Concord Country Club 10 78 74 152
T56 Bob Kearney, Bretwood Golf Course 10 72 80 152
T56 John DeVito, Passaconaway CC 10 75 77 152
T56 Colin McCaigue, Amherst Country Club 10 76 76 152
T56 Jake Poitras, Nashua Country Club 10 77 75 152