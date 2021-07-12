NORTH CONWAY — He wasn’t crazy about the way his round ended, but State Am icon Bob Mielcarz (Concord Country Club) had to admit the first day of this year’s 118th edition of the tournament worked out pretty well.
He shot a 1-under-par 70 to set himself up nicely — unlike last year — for Tuesday’s second round of medal play. Last year, he scrambled with birdies on two of the last four holes to grab one of the final spots in the 64-player field for match play.
Monday, he was disappointed that he three-putted two of the last three holes.
“I would have liked a round in the 60s, it sounds a little better than 70,” Mielcarz said. “But if you would have given me a 70 yesterday, I would have taken it in a heartbeat.”
Plus, he beat his age, 71.
Mielcarz has won nine State Am titles, including the first time the tournament was played here in 1982.
He credited his playing partners — two-time State Am champ Craig Steckowych (Portsmouth Country Club) and Jamie Ferullo (Rochester Country Club) with helping his game Monday.
Both were at 2-under 69.
“We had a good group,” Mielcarz said. “It’s kind of like drafting in stock cars. We bring each other along.”
Dan Arvanitis (Derryfield CC), another of the 10 former champs in the field, also finished at 1-under 70. Arvanitis won the State Am the last time it was played here, in 2001.