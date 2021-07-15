The defending champion is alive and well in the 118th New Hampshire Amateur Championship at North Conway Country Club.
Nashua Country Club’s James Pleat, who needed 22 holes to beat Ridgewood’s Thomas Hickey in round-of-32 match play on Thursday, found plenty of energy later in the afternoon to defeat Portsmouth Country Club’s Connor Allard 6 & 5 in the round of 16.
Pleat, 30 and a former Dartmouth College star, will face off against Ryan Kohler of Hooper Golf Course in Friday’s match play quarterfinals. On Thursday, Kohler beat Ryan Martel of Ridgewood, 4 & 2, then first-round stroke play leader Peter Lown of the First Tee of New Hampshire, 1 up.
Quarterfinal winners on Friday will advance to the semifinals later in the day. The 36-hole championship is set for Saturday.
All competition Friday and Saturday is match play format.
Pleat is joined by one other past champ, Laconia CC’s Jim Cilley, who won a pair of tight matches on Thursday, against The Overlook’s Ryan Friel (3&2) and Nashua CC’s Tommy Ethier (1 up). Cilley, who won the 2011 title at Nashua Country Club — the site of last year’s tournament won by Pleat — will match up against Windham CC Online’s Cameron Sheedy in the quarterfinals.
Other quarterfinal matchups are: Brett Wilson vs. Nick Hampoian in a showdown of Golf Club of New England members, and Scott Underhill of Canterbury Woods against Brandon Gillis of Sky Meadow.
Wilson defeated stroke play medalist Ryan Quinn (Sagamore-Hampton GC) in 19 holes in the round of 32. “I knew I was going to have to play well to compete with him,” Wilson told the NHGA. “We just traded birdies back and forth.”
Wilson said he was excited about playing clubmate Hampoian.
“It’s going to be like a club match back home, but we’ll be on the road. It should be a lot of fun.”
ROUND OF 32
Brett Wilson, Golf Club of New England, def. Ryan Quinn, Sagamore-Hampton Golf Club, 19 holes; Ryan Brown, Manchester Country Club, def. Bryce Zimmerman, Nashua Country Club, 19 holes; Aiden Azevedo, Atkinson Resort & Country Club, def. Sam Barton, Kingswood Golf Club, 5&3; Nick Hampoian, Golf Club of New England, def. Phil Moore, Canterbury Woods, 5&4; Stephen Ramos, Atkinson Resort & Country Club, def. Colin McCaigue, Amherst Country Club, 4&3; Scott Underhill, Canterbury Woods, def. Kyle Wallace, Manchester Country Club, 1 up; Brandon Gillis, Sky Meadow Country Club, def. Joe Leavitt, Atkinson Resort & Country Club, 4&3; Jon Dyer, Nashua Country Club, def. Nick Tufts, Candia Woods Golf Links, 3&2.
Cameron Sheedy, Windham CC Online, def. Kurt Eddins, Cocheco Country Club, 5&4; Craig Steckowych, Portsmouth Country Club, def. Josiah Hakala, Beaver Meadow Golf Course, 3&1; Tommy Ethier, Nashua Country Club, def. Ryan Anderson, Laconia CC, 6&5; Jim Cilley, Laconia CC, def. Ryan Friel, The Overlook Golf Club, 3&2; Ryan Kohler, Hooper Golf Course, def. Ryan Martel, Ridgewood CC, 4&2; Peter Lown, The First Tee of New Hampshire, def. Matt Burroughs, Derryfield CC, 2&1; Connor Allard, Portsmouth CC, def. John Devito, Passaconaway CC, 21 holes; James Pleat, Nashua Country Club, def. Thomas Hickey, Ridgewood CC, 22 holes.
Round of 16
Brett Wilson def. Ryan Brown, 3&2; Nick Hampoian def. Aiden Azevedo, 5&4; Scott Underhill def. Stephen Ramos, 2 up; Brandon Gillis def. Jon Dyer, 3&2.
Cameron Sheedy def. Craig Steckowych, 20 holes; Jim Cilley def. Tommy Ethier, 1 up; Ryan Kohler def. Peter Lown, 1 up; James Pleat def. Connor Allard, 6&5.