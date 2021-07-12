NORTH CONWAY — Peter Lown had himself a day and finished with a flourish in the opening round of the 118th New Hampshire Amateur in overcast and warm conditions at North Conway Country Club on Monday.
Lown, 19, a Portsmouth High grad who completed his sophomore season at Division III Dickinson College in Pennsylvania this spring, was already working on a super round when he came to his final hole of the day, the 403-yard, par 4 No. 9.
“My approach was 100 yards in and I hit a nice wedge that spun back to a foot,” said Lown (The First Tee of New Hampshire). “A tap in to finish out the round felt pretty good.”
His eighth birdie of the round gave him a 7-under par 64 and a two-shot lead on the field of 156 through the first of two rounds of medal play. The field will be cut to 64 after another 18-hole round Tuesday.
Match play begins Wednesday and runs through Saturday when the tournament concludes with a 36-hole match between the last two golfers standing.
Eric Evans (Portsmouth Country Club) shot a 5-under 66 and Mark Stevens (Concord Country Club) was 4-under with a 67.
Defending champion James Pleat (Nashua Country Club), fellow former champ Jim Cilley (Laconia Country Club) and Bryce Zimmerman (Nashua Country Club) all turned in 3-under 68s.
Nine players had 2-under scores of 69, a total of 38 players were at par or better and 69 had scores of two-over par or lower.
Lown was pleased — and rightly so — with his day.
“It was my best round ever, by far,” he said. “I had a 67 earlier this year in a tournament at school and that’s the only other time I was in the 60s in a tournament.”
Lown birdied his first two holes — he started on the back nine — and was off and rolling.
“I felt real comfortable all day,” he said. “I hit a lot of good shots. I was pretty consistent with my swing through the bag. I had a lot of good, long straight drives and my putter was really on. My proximity to the hole was pretty good and I had a lot of looks at birdies.”
The course record, by the way, is 61. It was set by Rob Oppenheim, who has played on the PGA Tour, while winning the New Hampshire Open in 2005.
Lown’s effort grabbed the attention of defending champion James Pleat.
“That’s impressive,” Pleat said. “There are definitely some birdies to be had out there. That’s a heckuva round. This is going to be a good course for match play, too. You can be aggressive out there.”
Nine-time champion Bob Mielcarz shot a 1-under 70 and had no doubt there would be good scores posted.
“I played yesterday and there was a little rain overnight,” he said. “I knew the course was ripe for the taking. These guys who hit it long and keep it in the fairway are hitting wedges and high lofts into greens that hold like a glove. I felt the cut then would be very low and I do now especially.”
Pleat also made note of the young players in the field.
There are 17 players under the age of 18 and there are 30 teenagers — all of them led Monday by Lown, who turns 20 next month — in the field.
“I can’t get over how many young players are here this week,” Pleat said. “I’ve just got to try and keep up with them.”
Pleat turns 30 next month.