NORTH CONWAY — Ryan Quinn hemmed and hawed about whether he should switch and use a new putter for the second round of stroke play in the 118th New Hampshire Amateur at North Conway Country Club.
He pulled the trigger and the putter makeover paid off in a big way.
Quinn, 22, of North Hampton, just graduated from Rensselaer Polytechnic Institute and was a golf captain there for the last three seasons.
He rolled in six birdies and posted the best round of the day, a 5-under par 66, to earn medalist honors in the tournament. He was at 70-66-136 for the 36 holes of medal play and grabbed the top seed for match play that begins Wednesday morning among the top 64 qualifiers.
“Now the real tournament starts,” said Quinn (Sagamore-Hampton Golf Club). “It’s a whole other beast. We all look at it as the tournament starts tomorrow. This is just a little extra bonus. It’s not the one they give out a trophy for.”
Ryan Kohler (Hooper Golf Course) and Harvin Groft (The Oaks Golf Links) each had a 3-under on Tuesday and were a stroke behind Quinn with matching 69-68-137s.
The cut line was at a very low 147 and 11 golfers tied at 148 embarked on “The March,” a playoff to fill the last six spots of the 64.
Quinn was happy with a 1-under par 70 on Monday, but was frustrated by his putting. So much so that the putter debate began.
“I kept going back and forth about it this morning and last night,” he said.
He made the change and was happy with the move.
“I relaxed and got my mind off my bad putting,” he said, six birdies later.
First-round leader Peter Lown had a rough back nine on Tuesday and had a two-under 64-76-140 for medal play.
“I played well on the front and was even par,” Lown said. “I kind of lost it a little on the back. I was hoping to be low qualifier, but you can’t be too greedy. I’ll be ready to go tomorrow.”
It’s been a nice bounce-back in medal play for him.
Lown, 19, is a graduate of Portsmouth High School and completed his sophomore golf season at Division III Dickinson College in Pennsylvania this spring.
This is his second State Am. Last year, he participated in medal play and did not make the cut to match play. In fact, he didn’t break 80 in either of his rounds.
Defending champion James Pleat (Nashua Country Club) is among those chasing the title. Pleat paired a par round with his first-round 68 for a three-under total of 139.
It’s been a quarter of a century since a player has won consecutive titles. Bob Mielcarz (Concord Country Club) was the last to do it in 1995 and 1996.
“It’s a hard thing to do,” said Pleat, who is 30. “There are a lot of great players out here. Especially this year with all the young players. It’s hard to defend, but I’ll do my best.”
Mielcarz shot matching 1-under par 70s Monday and Tuesday to qualify for match play.
Colin McCaigue (Amherst Country Club) was one of three golfers at 4-under (69-69-138) and took Ty Abate honors. The award is presented to the State Am golfer age 19 or under who posts the best score during the tournament’s two rounds of stroke play. McCaigue is 19.
Abate was a Union Leader sportswriter best known for his golf coverage.
The first round of match play begins Wednesday morning. One round is scheduled Wednesday with two each on Thursday and Friday. The two golfers still standing will play in the 36-hole championship Saturday.