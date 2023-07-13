Ryan Brown
Buy Now

Ryan Brown of Passaconaway Country Club hits on the 9th fairway during his victory on Thursday in the round of 16 at the State Am at Manchester Country Club in Bedford.

 THOMAS ROY/UNION LEADER

BEDFORD — Passaconaway Country Club’s Ryan Brown said his golf game has never been better. Judging by his results in the 120th New Hampshire Amateur Golf Championship, he may be right.

Brown, 26, is among the eight golfers still vying to win this week’s State Am. He advanced to today’s quarterfinals by defeating Atkinson Resort and Country Club’s Evan Desjardins 7 and 6 in the Round of 16 Thursday at Manchester Country Club.