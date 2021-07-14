CONWAY — There are six past champions among the 32 players remaining in the New Hampshire Golf Association’s Amateur Championship, but sentimental favorite Danny Arvanitis isn’t one of them.
Arvanitis, a member at Derryfield Country Club, and Portsmouth Country Club’s Craig Steckowych — both former State Am champs — were involved in Wednesday’s featured match, which ended when Steckowych made a seven-foot birdie putt on the third extra hole at North Conway Country Club.
Arvanitis, 67, won his only State Am at North Conway 20 years ago. He beat Steckowych in the third round of match play that year. Steckowych, a 62-year-old Manchester native, posted State Am victories in 1990 and 1998.
Arvantis and Steckowych both played Junior golf at Derryfield CC.
“Wasn’t meant to be,” Arvantis said. “It was a good match. I kind of gave it away on 17.”
Arvanitis was in position to advance when he went 2-up with two holes to play, but he three-putted No. 17 and then Steckowych made a 30-foot putt to win the 18th hole and extend the match.
“That was absolutely do or die,” Steckowych said. “I had been tentative (putting) all day. Why leave another one short?”
Steckowych, a Manchester Memorial graduate, will face 14-year-old Josiah Hakala today. Hakala, who plays out of Beaver Meadow, moved on by beating Evan DesJardins of the Atkinson Resort and Country Club in 19 holes.
Joe Leavitt (Atkinson Resort and CC), Jim Cilley (Laconia CC), John Devito (Passaconaway), James Pleat (Nashua) and Matt Burroughs (Derryfield) are the other past champions still alive.
North Hampton resident Ryan Quinn, the medalist of this year’s tournament, advanced by beating Maplewood Country Club’s Jake Raichle, 3 and 2. Quinn, who is representing Sagamore-Hampton Golf Club, won last month’s Seacoast Amateur.
Nine-time champion Bob Mielcarz, 71, was among those eliminated Wednesday. Manchester Country Club’s Kyle Wallace defeated Mielcarz, 2 and 1. Mielcarz, who plays out of Concord Country Club, is the oldest golfer who competed in this year’s tournament. His last State Am title came in 2000.
Pleat, who won last year’s State Am at Nashua CC, is attempting to become the first player to win the tournament in back-to-back years since Mielcarz prevailed in 1995 and 1996.
Two rounds of match play will be held today, after which the field will be reduced to eight golfers. There will also be two rounds of match play Friday, which will set up Saturday’s 36-hole final.
“I’ve known (Steckowych) all my life and I’m happy for him,” Arvanitis said. “If any of us seniors has a chance to win this, it’s him.”