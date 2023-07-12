BEDFORD — This summer has been a struggle filled with plenty of stress on the golf course for Bryce Zimmerman.
But the 20-year-old Nashua resident picked up a confidence-booster with a 20-hole round-of-64 victory in the 120th New Hampshire Amateur Championship at Manchester Country Club on Wednesday.
Zimmerman, a Nashua Country Club member, said he had awful pace and difficulty putting but liked how he was hitting the ball over the tournament’s opening two stroke-play rounds. The soon-to-be University of Hartford junior shot an 11-over par 82 and entered match play as the No. 42 seed against The Golf Club of New England’s Brett Wilson, who had beaten him, 6 and 4, in the Round of 32 in last year’s State Am.
Despite his struggles in stroke play entering a rematch with Wilson, the 23rd seed, Zimmerman felt confident.
“I’ve always liked being in that position before — being the upsetter — especially with the way I’ve been hitting it,” Zimmerman said, “because I felt like I could have easily been one of the top 10 (seeds)... It felt nice to get the best of him (Wilson) today because he demolished me last year.”
Zimmerman opened the match with consecutive birdies and finished with four alongside an eagle and four bogeys in regulation. Wilson, a 49-year-old Dover resident, and Zimmerman traded four straight holes on the back nine and were each 3-under par entering the 18th hole.
“I’ve never been in a match before where both people had adrenaline,” Zimmerman said. “I know he plays with a lot of confidence but I could just tell on the last couple holes he was playing with massive amounts of confidence. He had a lot of weight on his shoulders and so did I.”
Zimmerman said he uncharacteristically has had trouble with short putts in the tournament but sunk a 6½-foot putt on the 16th hole and a 4½-footer on the 17th.
After both bogeyed No. 18, Zimmerman and Wilson played a two-hole playoff on the 10th and 11th holes. Zimmerman closed out the win with a 3½-foot downhill putt on the 11th after Wilson just missed the hole on about a 10-foot chip shot.
Zimmerman has made match play in six of his seven State Am appearances but has never advanced past the Round of 32. He will face 2018 State Am runner-up and Hanover CC Online member Pat Pelletier in the Round of 32 today.
“If I go further, I go further but if I don’t, I’ve already exceeded my expectations for the week because I’ve been struggling so much,” Zimmerman said, “so I’m playing on house money, which can be good.”
Medalist and top-seeded Mat Gover, of Atkinson Resort and CC, came back from a three-stroke deficit after 12 holes to earn a 1-up victory over Kingswood Golf Club member Sam Barton, the 64th seed.
Gover, 20, will play 32nd seed David Sherborne of Laconia CC in the Round of 32 today. Barton, 23, secured the final spot in the Round of 64 by advancing from the 12-man qualifying playoff round early Wednesday morning.
Barton, a Tuftonboro resident and the 2018 New Hampshire Golf Association Junior Champion, was 2-up at the turn. Gover said he felt he took the momentum in the match by winning the 13th hole.
Gover said his putter woke up on the back nine, which helped him head to the 18th hole 1 up. The Atkinson resident sunk about a 10-foot putt on the 17th hole after Barton went just long and to the left of the hole with his putt.
“At the turn, definitely head was spinning a little bit,” Gover said. “He was playing really well and I couldn’t get anything going and then something clicked when that putt dropped on (No.) 13. Just kind of got into a zone and made him beat me instead of making me beat him.”
Defending State Am champion Brandon Gillis, of Sky Meadow CC, won his match against Cochecho CC’s Kurt Eddins, 1 up, to advance to a Round-of-32 match with Shattuck Golf Club’s Damon Salo.
Salo, a 30-year-old New Ipswich resident, advanced with a 5-and-4 victory over Overlook GC’s Jeff Monahan. Salo’s older brother Cam, 31, beat two-time State Am champion Craig Steckowych (1990, 1998) of Portsmouth CC, 2 and 1, to reach the Round of 32.
Two-time State Am champion James Pleat (2020, 2021) and his three-time State Am champion dad, Phil (1981, 1985, 1997), both reached the Round of 32. Phil, the 53rd seed, advanced with a 5-and-4 triumph over 12th seeded Jeremy Duhamel of Manchester CC.
Phil then caddied in the afternoon for James, who earned a 2-and-1 win over Green Meadow GC Online’s Cam Sheedy.
James Pleat will face 2008 State Am champion Mark Stevens in the Round of 32.
The Golf Club of New England member Will Ducharme kept his momentum going from his 2-under 69 stroke-play round on Tuesday that secured him the No. 3 seed. The 19-year-old advanced with a 4-and-3 victory over Carter CC’s Vince Kimball, who had played both stroke-play rounds with Ducharme.
Ducharme, of Stratham, had not played in a tournament at Manchester CC before this week.
“The biggest thing is keeping it in play off the tee,” Ducharme said of what he’s learned about the course. “Especially for match play, the worst thing you can do is throw one (out of bounds) and just let your partner step up.”
120th State Am
Wednesday, at Manchester CC
Round of 64
Mat Gover, Atkinton, def. Sam Barton, Kingswood, 1-up; Davie Sherborne, Laconia, def. Dan Arvanitis, Derryfield, 20 holes;
Stephen Goodridge, Eastman, def. Connor Allard, Golf Club of NE, 2-up; Jake Nutter, Derryfield, def. AJ Correia, Laconia, 1-up.
Evan Rollins, Laconia, def. Elliot Wallace, Manchester CC, 4 and 2; Ryan Blossom, Concord, def. David Perry, 3 and 1; Damon Salo, The Shattuck, def. Jeff Monahan, Overlook, 5 and 4; Brandon Gillis, Sky Meadow, def. Kurt Eddins, Cocheco, 1-up;
Thomas Ethier, Portsmouth, def. Jamie Ferullo, Rochester, 5 and 4; Jon Dyer, Nashua, def. Braden Kiley, Manchester CC, 1-up; Ryan Zetterholm, Pease, def. Garrett Sturges, Sky Meadow, 5 and 3; Jim Cilley, Laconia, def. Ryan Rankins, Manchester CC, 6 and 4;
Derek Dinwoodie, Farmington, def. Derek Clark, Stonebridge, 4 and 3; Cam Salo, The Shattuck, def. Craig Steckowych, Portsmouth, 2 and 1; Phil Pleat, Nashua, def. Jeremy Duhamal, Manchester CC, 5 and 4; Rob Henley, Lake Sunapee, def. Reese Woodbury, Youth on Course, 1-up;
Ryan Brown, Passaconaway, def. Dan Barrett, 4 and 3; Thomas Hickey, Ridgewood, def. Ethan Emerson, Laconia; Joseph Bowker, Canterbury Woods, def. Sam Maurice, 3 and 1; Evan Desjardins, Atkinson, def. Bill Raney, Laconia, 4 and 3;
Jack Pepin, Atkinson, def. Shane St. Onge, Pembroke Pines, 20 holes; Griffin Connor, Manchester CC, def. Scott Underhill, Canterbury Woods, 4 and 3; Patrick Pelletier, Hanover, def. Kevin Gaynor, Souhegan Woods, 1-up; Bryce Zimmerman, Nashua, def. Brett Wilson, Golf Club of NE, 20 holes;
Will Ducharme, Golf Club of NE, def. Vince Kimball, Carter CC, 4 and 3; Ryan Sylvester, Concord, def. Marty McCormick, Candia Oaks, 1-up; Austin Fox, Derryfield, def. Andrew Degen, Exeter, 3 and 2; Matt Burroughs, Concord, def. Steven Rohde, Abenaqui, 1-up;
Jack Kelley, Sky Meadow, def. Mac Cavanaugh, Atkinson, 4 and 3; Sam Natti, Maplewood, def. Michael Mahan, Portsmouth, 2 and 1; Mark Stevens, Beaver Meadow, def. Scott Doughty, Passaconaway, 19 holes; James Pleat, Nashua, def. Cam Sheedy, Green Meadow, 2 and 1.
Thursday, at Manchester CC
Round of 32
Gover vs. Sherborne, 7:30 a.m.; Goodridge vs. Nutter, 7:38 a.m.; Rollins vs. Blossom, 7:46 a.m.; D. Salo vs. Gillis, 7:54 a.m.; Ethier vs. Dyer, 8:02 a.m.; Zetterholm vs. Cilley, 8:10 a.m.; Dinwood vs. C. Salo, 8:18 a.m.; P. Pleat vs. Henley, 8:26 a.m.; R. Brown vs. Hickey, 8:34 a.m.; Bowker vs. Desjardins, 8:42 a.m.; Pepin vs. Connor, 8:50 a.m.; Pelletier vs. Zimmerman, 8:58 a.m.; Ducharme vs. Sylvester, 9:06 a.m.; Fox vs. Burroughs, 9:14 a.m.; Kelley vs. Natti, 9:22 a.m.; Stevens vs. J. Pleat, 9:30 a.m.