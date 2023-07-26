Mike Ryan Tournament
Andrew Surprenant follows through on his tee shot on the second hole of the final round of the Mike Ryan Junior Tournament at Derryfield Country Club on Wednesday.

 DAVID LANE/UNION LEADER

MANCHESTER — Andrew Surprenant took what Jascha Johnston gave him during Wednesday’s Mike Ryan Memorial Junior Golf Tournament, and Johnston gave him way too much.

The match was even through 10 holes, but that’s when Johnston began hitting wayward tee shots that allowed Surprenant to take control of the match. Surprenant won three straight holes — No. 11, No. 12 and No. 13 — and prevailed in the Boys Elite Championship Flight with a 4-and-2 victory.