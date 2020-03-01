South Korea’s Sungjae Im captured his first PGA Tour victory by shooting 4-under 66 in Sunday’s final round of the Honda Classic at Palm Beach Gardens, Fla.
Im, 21, finished at 6-under 274, one stroke ahead of Canada’s Mackenzie Hughes and two shots in front of England’s Tommy Fleetwood, the third-round leader.
Im birdied four of his first five holes and then played the famed Bear Trap, holes Nos. 15, 16 and 17, in 2-under par. He birdied the par-3, 180-yard 15th and the par-3, 148-yard 17th with sensational tee shots over water.
“The last four holes, I just wanted to get a little bit more aggressive rather than be tentative on those holes,” Im said through an interpreter. “I was hitting the ball really good and felt like I could get at those pins. After the birdie on 15 and after hitting the green at 16, I felt pretty good going to 17 and 18.”
Hughes also shot a final-round 66 thanks to five birdies and one bogey, the latter coming on the par-4, 427-yard 16th.