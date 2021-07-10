Ten past champions will tee off tomorrow on Day 1 of the 118th New Hampshire Amateur Championship at North Conway Country Club.
The championship will be held every day, Monday through Saturday. Some 156 players will tee off Monday.
North Conway Country Club has hosted the NHGA’s most prestigious tournament twice before and both players who won at North Conway are in this year’s field. Danny Arvanitis (Derryfield CC) won it the last time the club hosted in 2001 and Bob Mielcarz (Concord CC) won his fourth of nine State Amateur titles at North Conway in 1982.
“It brings back a lot of memories,” said Arvanitis. “I think I was 46 years old. I had been playing since I was 16. Thirty years of playing, you see all your buddies win it and it finally came true.
“Those memories don’t go away.”
He is looking forward to the trip up north this week.
“Just knowing that I won there, they are memories that they can’t take away from you. I haven’t played there much, but it’ll be nice to go back, see it, and relive those memories.”
Eight additional past State Am champs will tee it up. They are: Phil Pleat (Nashua CC), Craig Steckowych (Portsmouth CC), Matt Burroughs (Derryfield CC), Mark Stevens (Concord CC), Jim Cilley (Laconia CC), Joe Leavitt (Atkinson Resort & CC), John DeVito (Passaconaway CC) and defending champ James Pleat (Nashua CC). The 10 past champs own a total of 22 State Am titles.
Last year, James Pleat followed in the footsteps of his great-grandfather, grandfather and his father Phil by winning his first State Am title, doing so on his home course. He looks forward to what the week will bring.
“I’m feeling good going into the State Am and I’m excited to play in it again this year,” he said. “The game still needs some work but it’s always fun to compete and the State Am is the premier event!”
Pleat says he still feels pressure to defend his title, but not as much as last year.
“It was mostly self-induced pressure, but since it was at my home course last year and I hadn’t yet won one, I had put some pressure on myself because I really wanted to win.
“As defending champ this year, there certainly is some pressure to do well, but I’d say relatively less than last year.”
Pleat said North Conway CC presents specific issues.
“I’m mostly working on my wedge game and short game, as those are usually the weak parts of my game,” he said.
“North Conway has small greens, so being precise with your approach shots is key, in addition to chipping and putting well, which is always important in match play. The course can be tricky so picking your spots to be aggressive and to be conservative is also important.”
Among the 21 junior golfers in the field is 14-year-old Josiah Hakala of Beaver Meadow GC, who is no stranger to tournament golf. He regularly competes in U.S. Challenge Cup competitions, often finishing among the top competitors in his division.
The course stretches to about 6,600 yards and with many tree-lined fairways, keeping the ball on the correct side of the trees and in play will be important throughout the competition.
The tourney begins with 36 holes of stroke play qualifying to determine the 64 golfers who will advance to match play. The tournament concludes with a 36-hole final match on Saturday.