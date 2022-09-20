Bob Mielcarz needed 25 holes to earn the New Hampshire Golf Association’s Senior Match Play Championship on Tuesday at Golf Club of New England in Stratham.
The Women’s and Mid-Amateur match play titles were also decided Tuesday in dominating fashion as Margaret Brenner and Mark Stevens walked away with the titles.
Decorated NHGA champions Craig Steckowych (Porstmouth CC) and Mielcarz (Concord CC) needed seven extra holes England to determine a champion, where Steckowych left a must-make putt hanging on the edge of the hole for Mielcarz to finally be crowned this year’s champion.
The match came down to short games, where Mielcarz excelled while Steckowych struggled with the putter. Mielcarz snapped Steckowych’s four-year win streak in the Senior Match Play Championship. It was the 13th NHGA championship for Mielcarz, and his first Senior Match Play Championship.
Deb Clauson (Portsmouth CC) was the tournament’s top seed, but Brenner (Nashua CC) won the first four holes and made the turn 6-up. She closed out the match on the 12th, winning 7 and 6.
Stevens (Beaver Meadow GC), in his match with Keith Stone (Pease GC Online), the top seed, got off to a strong start, winning three of the first four holes and made the turn 5-up. Stevens closed it out on the 12th hole, winning 7 and 6.
The NHGA began in May and took place at Stonebridge CC, Beaver Meadow GC, Keene CC, Baker Hill GC and Golf Club of New England.