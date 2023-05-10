PGA: Wells Fargo Championship - First Round

Jordan Spieth hits a fairway shot during the Wells Fargo Championship last weekend in Charlotte, North Carolina.

 USA TODAY SPORTS

There won’t be a surprise appearance by Tiger Woods at the PGA Championship, with the 15-time major winner officially out as he recovers from ankle surgery.

The entry list for the second major of the year, set for May 18-21 at Oak Hill Country Club in Pittsford, New York, was released Wednesday with Woods’s name missing. Jordan Spieth withdrew from this week’s AT&T Byron Nelson in Dallas, his hometown, citing a left wrist injury but is listed on the entry list for the PGA.