The Masters

Tiger Woods assesses the situation on the 18th green during the second round on Saturday.

 REUTERS

AUGUSTA, Ga. — At 10:12 a.m. Saturday, the most compelling and important series of events of the Masters’ first two rounds began to unfold.

Justin Thomas pushed a 10-foot putt right on the 17th green and pushed his idol, Tiger Woods, onto TV screens. The miss left Thomas in peril of missing his first cut in eight appearances at Augusta National and moved the cut line to 3-over par, which moved Woods back into the tournament for that moment.