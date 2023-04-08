AUGUSTA, Ga. — At 10:12 a.m. Saturday, the most compelling and important series of events of the Masters’ first two rounds began to unfold.
Justin Thomas pushed a 10-foot putt right on the 17th green and pushed his idol, Tiger Woods, onto TV screens. The miss left Thomas in peril of missing his first cut in eight appearances at Augusta National and moved the cut line to 3-over par, which moved Woods back into the tournament for that moment.
Fifteen minutes earlier Woods, who is a five-time winner here and still the patrons’ preferred player, finished bogey-bogey to move from 1-over to 3-over for the tournament. It was his second bogey at No. 18 in two rounds.
As the rains intensified for a few minutes, Thomas pulled his approach shot just short of the gallery left of the hole, saw his chip shot snag on the tacky greens, missed his 10-footer, and was done.
Woods and Thomas were among the 39 players chased off the course by weather at 4:22 p.m. Friday after three trees nearly crushed fans next to the 17th tee. Play resumed Saturday in utterly miserable conditions: 48 degrees and rainy.
After he finished, Woods said, “I wish I get a chance to play two more rounds.”
His wish was granted, as he tied Fred Couples and Gary Player with 23 consecutive made cuts at the Masters. Woods has never missed the cut here as a professional. Couples made the cut for the first time since 2018, and, at the age of 63, broke the record Bernhard Langer set in 2020 by four months.
Woods’ presence was largely ceremonial, since he stood, at that time, 15 shots behind leader Brooks Koepka. Considering the conditions, you wondered if many of the other players with no real chance shared Tiger’s relish to play Georgia golf in North Dakota conditions.
Jon Rahm did.
Rahm had a putt on No. 10 to start the back nine on the cold, rainy Saturday, conditions he embraced. Rahm carded three birdies and two bogeys Saturday morning to go with two birdies Friday afternoon and finished Round 2 at 10-under, two shots behind Koepka. Charismatic amateur Sam Bennett remained in third place at 8-under, one shot shy of Ken Venturi’s amateur record after two rounds set in 1956. No amateur has ever won the Masters.
Rory McIlroy, the No. 2 player in the world, needed a Masters win to complete the career grand slam, but Rory was even worse than JT. He’d finished second last year, and he’d spent the three practice rounds this week trying to convince everyone that he’d shaken his Masters’ jinx from 2011, when he entered the final round with a four-shot lead but disintegrated with an 8-over final 18.
The Ghost of 2011 reappeared Friday. He carded seven bogeys en route to a 5-over 77 Friday, which left him two shots beyond the cut line and unusually piqued; the Northern Irishman reneged on his post-round media commitments and fled the grounds.
Thomas’ stumbles Saturday morning let four more golfers back into the tournament, including Charl Schwartzel and Thomas Pieters, who play on the rival LIV Golf tour. As they battle in court for readmission to the PGA and DP World Tours and easier paths to the golf’s four majors, 18 LIV players, led by Koepka and Mickelson, qualified for the Masters.
Four LIV players missed the cut, including quirky Bryson DeChambeau, petulant Sergio García, and two-time Masters winner Bubba Watson. Louis Oosthuizen, at 7-over with one hole to play, withdrew before the restart.