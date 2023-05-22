The Masters

Tiger Woods

 REUTERS

Tiger Woods will not participate in next month's U.S. Open at The Los Angeles Country Club as he continues to recover from devastating leg injuries from a February, 2021 car crash.

Woods, 47, had been exempt for the third major of the year, set to take place June 15-18. He was in the fifth and final year of a U.S. Open exemption that came from winning the 2019 Masters. He did not play in the 2021 or 2022 U.S. Opens.