Junior Stroke Play Championship
Andrew Surprenant tees off from the 9th hole during the Junior Stroke Play Championship at Stonebridge Country Club on Thursday.

 DAVID LANE/UNION LEADER

GOFFSTOWN — Ryan Rankins knows what it takes to shoot a good score at Manchester Country Club, and next week he’ll have a chance to put his knowledge to the test.

Rankins, a 2023 Bedford High School graduate, is among those entered in next week’s New Hampshire Golf Association Amateur Championship — the State Am — at Manchester CC. Rankins is a member at Manchester. He also played on the Bedford High School golf team, which uses Manchester as its home course.