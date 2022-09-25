PGA: Presidents Cup - Day Four Rounds

U.S. team members celebrate after Xander Schauffele, far left, sealed the victory in the Presidents Cup on Sunday. Schauffele is shown being congratulated by teammates, from left, Scottie Scheffler, Jordan Spieth and Sam Burns.

 Peter Casey/USA Today Sports

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — The United States clinched its ninth consecutive Presidents Cup on Sunday when Xander Schauffele beat Canada’s Corey Conners 1-up in singles to register the winning point against the Internationals team.

Needing 4 1/2 points from 12 singles matches to reach the winning total of 15 1/2, the U.S. got the job done early with five contests still to be completed and the party well underway as 40,000 mostly American supporters celebrated at the Quail Hollow Club.