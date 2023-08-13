Lilia Vu shot a 5-under-par 67 during the final round on Sunday to pull away for a six-stroke victory at the AIG Women's Open in Surrey, England.

Vu collected six birdies against one bogey to finish at 14-under 274 at Walton Heath Golf Club. Third-round co-leader Charley Hull of England fell well off the pace with a 1-over 73 to place second at 8 under.