CONCORD — Abby Zhu left last year’s New Hampshire Women’s Golf Association Junior Championship early because she did not know there was an awards ceremony.
The Windham Country Club member made sure to stick around this year to collect her hardware.
Zhu, a 13-year-old from Andover, Mass., won both the NHWGA Junior Championship Junior 18-Hole Division and overall title with a 4-under-par 68 Thursday at Beaver Meadow Golf Course in her second year playing in the tournament.
Zhu, who placed fourth in last year’s tournament, and junior division and overall runner-up Carys Fennessy, 14, were both 1-under at the turn. Zhu, who played in the same group as Fennessy, finished with a six-shot margin of victory.
Beaver Meadow’s greens are similar to Zhu’s home course, Indian Ridge Country Club in Andover — she holds two club memberships — and that helped her throughout the round, she said.
“I just tried to not make too many errors,” said Zhu, who will compete in the IMG Academy Junior World Championships in San Diego later this month. “The people I was playing with, they were playing really well so I think that helped me play really well as well.”
Fennessy, who won the tournament each of the past two years, finished with a 2-over 74. The Cochecho CC member and Dover resident entered the tournament fresh off her 22nd-place finish at the New England Women’s Amateur Championship, which concluded Wednesday at Agawam Hunt in Rumford, R.I.
Fennessy, who will be a freshman at Dover High School this school year, placed fourth among New Hampshire competitors in her debut at the three-day New England Am.
“I didn’t play great in that (New England Am) but I had some things I wanted to work on here, especially with shorter yardages and not as tough of a course and I just wanted to improve on a couple things,” said Fennessy, who will play for the Dover High golf team, which her dad, Matt, coaches, this fall. “I was doing that (Thursday) and I think I did a pretty good job. I didn’t play great but I got it around.”
The New England Am showed Fennessy the areas of her game she needs to improve, she said.
“I think when you’re under pressure, the holes in your game, the weaknesses, they kind of pop out when you don’t want them to but it’s good because then you can come back the next day and work on it,” Fennessy said.
Fennessy, who birdied the ninth and 10th holes, wanted to work on her wedge play Thursday but did not really get the chance. She said she missed only two or three greens and felt her tee shots were the strongest part of her game.
“I hit everything right down the middle — no lost balls off of that and I felt pretty confident standing over it,” Fennessy said.
Abenaqui CC member June Doerr won the 18-Hole Senior Division and placed third overall with her 5-over 77. Hoodkroft CC’s Julianna Megan (6-over 78) and Keene CC’s Kaylee Lintner (11-over 83) rounded out the top five overall finishers.
Pease Golf Course’s Dree Fausnaugh (first), Windham CC’s Lauren Thibodeau (third) and reigning NHWGA Amateur champion Tara Watt (19th) of Derryfield CC were the top Granite Staters at the New England Amateur.