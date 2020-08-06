Even Tiger Woods didn’t know what to expect with a new putter in his bag and teeing it up in a major tournament in only his second event in six months.
So the 15-time major champion was pleased with his opening-round 68 on Thursday that left him three shots off the lead set by Jason Day after the morning wave of the PGA Championship at in San Francisco.
“It was positive,” said Woods, who added that the morning wave had the more favorable conditions Thursday. “We were surprised at some of the pin positions. They were a little bit more on the difficult side.
“This golf course is all about hitting fairways.”
But it was Woods’ new putter that was the topic of conversation around TPC Harding Park.
He made the switch to a longer putter in an effort to relieve strain on his fused back. The early returns were excellent as Woods made 115 feet worth of putts Thursday, including 30- and 20-footers for birdies.
“I’ve been messing around with this thing for over a year,” he said of competing following four back procedures. “One of the things that is a lot easier is not to bend over. With my back being the way that it is, and it’s fused, it’s a little more difficult to bend over.”
Woods began his round on the back nine paired with No. 1 Justin Thomas and No. 3 Rory McIlroy of Northern Ireland.
He birdied two of his first four holes before slipping back to even par through 11. Woods then poured in three birdies over a four-hole stretch and bogeyed the difficult eighth hole in carding his 2-under-par round.
Woods anticipates more difficult conditions Friday, when he’ll likely be dealing with more wind during the afternoon wave.
“We got a long way to go,” he said. “This golf course is only going to get more difficult. The (pins) for tomorrow are going to be again tough. It puts a premium on hitting the fairways.
“If you hit the ball in the rough, it’s pot luck whether you’re going to have a lie or not.”
Same thing with the massive cypress trees, as Woods watch one claim a tee shot from Thomas.
Woods finished tied for 40th at the Memorial Tournament two weeks ago — his only start since February. He was pleased with Thursday’s quick start but is seeking more consistency throughout his rounds.
“The wind is supposed to pick up, it’s going to get more difficult,” Woods said. “Hopefully I can hit the ball a little more consistent than I today.”