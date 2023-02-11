Tiger Woods announced Friday that he will play in this coming weekend’s Genesis Invitational at Riviera Country Club in Pacific Palisades, California, his first official golf tournament since last year’s British Open and his first non-major event since the Zozo Championship in October 2020.

Woods, 47, still is dealing with the after-effects of the severe injuries he suffered in a February 2021 car crash. He suffered comminuted open fractures to the tibia and fibula in his right leg during the crash in Southern California, which means both bones broke into at least three pieces and broke through the skin. He also suffered foot and ankle injuries, and he has said amputation of the leg was “on the table.”