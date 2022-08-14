It took an extraordinary and unpredictable three-hole playoff, but Will Zalatoris finally landed his first PGA Tour title by defeating Austrian Sepp Straka on Sunday to win the FedEx St. Jude Championship in Memphis, Tennessee.

Zalatoris’ victory in the first leg of the FedEx Cup Playoffs gave him 2,000 Cup points and pushed him into first on the leaderboard, ahead of Scottie Scheffler, with two tournaments to go.