IN WHAT will be her first hockey pilgrimage to Lake Placid, N.Y., Jenna Rheault will participate in an event that will add another chapter to the town’s rich hockey history.
Rheault, a Deering resident, and her fellow National Women’s Hockey League players from New Hampshire said it was an easy decision to play a condensed season, starting in a few weeks, inside a Lake Placid bubble during the COVID-19 pandemic.
The six-team NWHL will play its sixth season at the Herb Brooks Arena from Jan. 23-Feb. 5. The arena was the site of the “Miracle on Ice,” the United States’ monumental upset of the Soviet Union in the 1980 Olympics.
Rheault, a second-year defender, Taylor Wenczkowski, a rookie forward from Rochester, and Paige Capistran, a rookie defender from Manchester, are members of the Boston Pride. Wenczkowski and Rheault played together at the University of New Hampshire against Capistran, who played at Northeastern.
The Metropolitan Riveters feature two Granite Staters in Brooke Avery, a second-year forward from Loudon, and Kate Leary, a forward from Seabrook who has spent two of her five pro seasons in the NWHL. Leary is also an assistant coach for the Saint Anselm College women’s hockey team.
“Going into the season, I signed my contract when the pandemic was at its height,” Rheault said. “I had a really great feeling (the league would) figure something out seeing what the NHL had done. I was hoping that we’d be able to have a bubble like that, too ... It was a no-brainer to be able to play again.”
Avery, a Syracuse alumna who scored five goals as a rookie, said she begged Riveters coach Ivo Mocek during the offseason to bring her back to the team if the league played this year.
“It’s not a full 24-game or 20-game season like originally planned but the way I see it, we’re fortunate to even be able to play,” Avery said. “In that situation, I was going to make it work no matter how I had to.”
Rheault and Avery are among many NWHL players who will work their day jobs remotely before focusing on hockey at night while in the bubble. Rheault, who logged one goal and five assists last year, is an occupational therapist for Hillsboro-Deering Elementary School. Avery is an account coordinator for Development Counsellors International.
Other players like Wenczkowski and Capistran who cannot work remotely will have some considerable downtime during the day. Wenczkowski said she is going to bring her Xbox to play “Call of Duty” online with friends. Capistran is excited she can focus solely on hockey during the season.
Leary, a Boston College alumna, and Rheault said the bubble environment will help from a bonding standpoint. Both their teams have essentially been limited to getting together only for practices, which began in October.
“We haven’t gotten to do too many team events in person because of COVID and everything else,” Leary said. “To finally have some time where we can be around each other a little bit more will help with building chemistry and camaraderie and I think it will be enjoyable to be around each other a bit more and get together, whether it’s watching film together or just having a meal together.”
Wenczkowski, who had wrist surgery in the offseason, and Capistran said it may take a few games for them to shake the rust off and adjust to a new level of play but practicing with the Pride has helped prepare them for their first pro campaigns.
“I feel like going in with confidence and knowing you belong, that helps with your game but yeah, obviously the first few games are going to be a little weird,” Capistran said. “I haven’t played a real competitive game since March so I’m sure at the beginning I’ll be like, ‘Oh, wow. I forgot what game legs feel like.’ If I go in with the right mindset, the transition should be fine.”
Capistran and Rheault have gotten to know each other during recent Pride practices while skating together as a defensive pair.
“I think it’s funny her and I never crossed paths before with New Hampshire hockey (being) a small little community,” Rheault said. “She’s been a great addition to the team ... She’s predictable for me as a defensive partner. It makes things flow when we’re out there together.”
Wenczkowski is excited that she and Rheault are teammates again. In addition to their time at UNH, Wenczkowski and Rheault played together at the youth level and their families became close over the years.
“The opportunity to grow up, see her develop as a player and go to UNH together and play together as pros, that’s something that’s really special,” Wenczkowski said
Leary wants to be aggressive and creative offensively to build on her 16-goal, 11-assist output last year for the Riveters. Avery is focused on maintaining a positive attitude this season instead of being hard on herself, which she has done throughout her career.
Avery and Leary expect Boston and the Minnesota Whitecaps will be top title contenders. Rheault said she thinks Minnesota will be strong and the Riveters will be a surprise team. She is also looking forward to playing against the NWHL’s new franchise, the Toronto Six.
The Pride went 23-1 and reached the Isobel Cup final last season but never got to play the championship game against Minnesota due to the pandemic. The Riveters went 10-11-3 and lost to the Whitecaps, 1-0, in the semifinals last year.
With the season compressed into fewer than two weeks, Leary said conditioning will play a vital role in each team’s pursuit of the Isobel Cup.
“I think this season will be unlike any other season I’ve ever played of hockey in my life,” Leary said. “I think for everyone it’s going to be about kind of staying at your top performance level. Obviously, it’s a lot of hockey really quickly.”