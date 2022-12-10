WHEN Zach Sanford joined the Milwaukee Admirals a few weeks ago, fellow Granite Stater Tim Schaller told him hopefully they will not be teammates for long.
The Nashville Predators assigned Sanford, who grew up in Manchester, to Milwaukee, their American Hockey League affiliate, on Nov. 23. The Pinkerton Academy graduate scored one goal, against his former team in St. Louis, and logged one assist over eight games with the Predators.
When Sanford arrived in Milwaukee, Schaller, a Merrimack native, told Sanford that if he works hard, the goals will come and hopefully he will get called back up to Nashville soon.
“Obviously, he has a lot of experience — NHL hockey and even American League, too — so he knows what it takes to win,” Schaller said of Sanford, “and, I think, once he scores a goal or two here, he’s going to have a breakout.”
Sanford, 28, who helped the Blues win the Stanley Cup in 2019, said he is focused on recapturing his confidence and scoring touch while with the Admirals. The 6-foot-4, 206-pound, left-shot forward said that process starts with hanging onto the puck more instead of being quick to chip it away or pass to a teammate.
“I think, at least for me, when the puck is in my hands in those types of situations I think, when I’m on my game, a lot of good can come from it,” said Sanford, who has 97 points (48 goals, 49 assists) over 297 career NHL games.
Sanford, who signed a one-year contract with Nashville in July, split last NHL season between Ottawa and Winnipeg after a trade-deadline deal sent him to the Jets. The Boston College product logged 21 points (nine goals, 12 assists) alongside career-high marks in hits (169) and blocked shots (67) over a combined 80 games with both teams.
Schaller, 32, said, at this point in his career, he enjoys teaching and helping his young teammates as a veteran leader. The Merrimack High School and Providence College graduate has logged 57 points (29 goals, 28 assists) over 276 career NHL games and played for the Boston Bruins from 2016-18.
Schaller, a 6-foot-2, 214-pound, left-shot forward, recorded 25 points (10 goals, 15 assists) over 67 games with Bakersfield last AHL season and signed a one-year deal with Milwaukee in August. He served as an assistant captain for the Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins during the COVID-shortened 2020-21 AHL season, logging 18 points (10 goals, eight assists) in 32 games.
“I’m always preaching simple and hard,” Schaller said. “Skill guys, obviously they can show their skills here and there but, when it comes down to it, you stick to the simple plan of simple and hard and you’ll see good results regardless of how skilled you are.”
Schaller said he tries to lead by example with his work ethic. He tells teammates it is important to not take practices off — but also have fun.
Sometimes after a loss, Schaller joked, the Admirals’ young players act like they just lost Game 7 of the Stanley Cup Finals.
Milwaukee led the Central Division with a 14-6-0-1 record and 29 points entering its Friday game at the Hartford Wolf Pack.
Sanford said his biggest advice to his younger teammates is that NHL games are faster than AHL games but the players are not.
“It’s just the puck movement, the positioning,” said Sanford, who skated on a line with Schaller in his first game with Milwaukee. “Everybody is in the right spots and that’s what makes the game so much faster. If we can build some chemistry and figure out our spots like that, I think it will speed up our team speed and give us a lot more success.”
When Sanford regains his confidence and is at the top of his game, he said he should be able to help Milwaukee a lot more. He posted one assist over his first six games with the Admirals.
Schaller said his focus this season is not on points but rather helping his young teammates improve and, ideally, see them get called up to Nashville.
Schaller hopes Sanford receives one of those call-ups. Sanford adds to an Admirals team that Schaller said has a little bit of everything — a good mix of young and veteran, hard-nosed and skilled players. The team’s goals are to plays aggressive on the forecheck, play shutdown defense and skate with pace, he said.
“I think that’s a pretty good recipe to go pretty far in the playoffs and, hopefully, all the way,” Schaller said.