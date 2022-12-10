Sanford

WHEN Zach Sanford joined the Milwaukee Admirals a few weeks ago, fellow Granite Stater Tim Schaller told him hopefully they will not be teammates for long.

The Nashville Predators assigned Sanford, who grew up in Manchester, to Milwaukee, their American Hockey League affiliate, on Nov. 23. The Pinkerton Academy graduate scored one goal, against his former team in St. Louis, and logged one assist over eight games with the Predators.