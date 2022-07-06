MANCHESTER — The Colorado Rockies gave Grant Lavigne an early homecoming.
The first baseman from Bedford had his flight booked for a few weeks from now to come home and see his family. Lavigne updated those flight plans after he learned Colorado called him up to Double-A Hartford earlier this week.
With a good crowd of family and friends in the stands, Lavigne made his Double-A debut Wednesday night at Delta Dental Stadium against the New Hampshire Fisher Cats. Lavigne batted sixth in Hartford’s lineup as its designated hitter.
The game marked Lavigne’s first in his home state since he played for Bedford High School as a senior in the 2018 NHIAA Division I championship game against Exeter on the same field.
“When I look back to getting drafted, I kind of knew that the Rockies had this (Hartford) as a Double-A affiliate and at some point you’d play here,” Lavigne said before Wednesday’s game, “but I never really thought Double-A would start here for me.”
Lavigne, who Colorado selected with the 42nd overall pick in the 2018 MLB draft, earned his call-up after being named the June player of the month in the Rockies’ organization. He posted a .326 batting average with two home runs, 14 RBIs and 11 walks last month for High-A Spokane (Wash.) and left there on a four-game hitting streak.
Over 68 games with Spokane, Lavigne batted .315 with five home runs, 38 RBIs, 41 runs scored, two stolen bases and 36 walks. The No. 21 prospect in the Rockies organization, according to MLB.com, left the Northwest League ranked first in batting average, third in walks and eighth in RBIs.
Lavigne, now in his third full minor-league season, said he made some mechanical adjustments to his swing and has been aggressive early in counts this year.
“If I get up, I think I can drive, try to end my at-bat there and put the ball in play, hit hard,” Lavigne said. “Trying to avoid being in two-strike counts has been helpful this year just because once you get to two strikes, it becomes hard to hit ... Guys, they’ve got good pitches that they can finish you with.”
Lavigne, who stands 6 feet, 4 inches tall and weighs 220 pounds, said he feels he has significantly improved his fielding since last season, which he spent with both Spokane and Low-A Fresno (Calif.).
Lavigne, who reached four Division I finals with Bedford and helped the Bulldogs win the 2016 title, made three errors and posted a .993 fielding percentage over 61 games at first base with Spokane. Last season, he made eight errors and logged a .989 fielding percentage over a combined 94 games at first base with Spokane and Low-A Fresno (Calif.).
“I think I’ve been doing a good job with my work around the bag and picking balls,” Lavigne said. “Just making it easier for the guys around the diamond that they don’t have to make a perfect throw every time, that they can short-hop it and I can pick it up in front.”
Lavigne, who set reaching Double-A as one of his goals this season, said his focus at first base right now is making good reads off the bat and improving both his first-step quickness and range.
Lavigne said he is looking forward to facing the Eastern League’s pitchers, wants to finish this season strong and hopefully get an opportunity to play in the Arizona Fall League.
The Rockies’ message to Lavigne about what to work on at the Double-A level was a simple one.
“They were just kind of like, ‘Keep doing what you’re doing. Don’t change anything because it was working in Spokane,’” Lavigne said.