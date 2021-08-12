Manager Micah Durham drew laughs last month when he told his players they could reach the PONY League World Series.
After all, no New Hampshire team had ever gotten that far in the tournament’s 69-year history.
But there they were on Wednesday night, the Greater Manchester Colt League 14U All-Stars leaving for Washington, Pa., the site of this World Series. Greater Manchester will open the five-day tournament against Johnstown, Pa., on Friday night.
“I didn’t know how hard it was but I know these kids,” Durham said. “These kids are mature enough. If they don’t make mistakes, they would get there.”
Greater Manchester (7-0) earned its trip to the World Series by winning both the East Super Regional Tournament in Newark, N.J., and East Zone Super Regional Tournament in High Point, N.C., in unbeaten fashion, outscoring its opponents 86-13.
The team has 15 players, who are from Manchester, Bedford, Goffstown, Dunbarton, New Boston, Nottingham and Amherst. Six of its players — Durham’s son, Noah, Maddox Turck, Ryan Dutton, Adam Lafond, Nate Kiah and Dillon Gaudet — played for the Goffstown Junior Baseball 11-12-year-old All-Stars who reached the 2019 Little League New England Regional final.
Durham, 52, said he and his coaching staff realized early in the East Super Regional in Newark, in which Greater Manchester had two mercy-rule victories over its three games, that the team had strong bats up and down the lineup.
The second-year PONY League coach highlighted power hitter Logan Whitney and contact hitters Dutton and Gaudet as some of the team’s biggest offensive contributors.
“Our guys are disciplined but very aggressive,” said Durham, who lives in Goffstown. “They don’t swing at a lot of balls but they’re looking for hits when they go up. ... A lot of teams are very selective to the point they strike out quite a bit. We’re just the opposite. If we strike out, we usually strike out swinging.”
Led by right-handers Whitney and Jaiden Bosquet, pitching was also a strength for Greater Manchester in its two tournament triumphs, Durham said. Whitney, who will be a freshman at Trinity of Manchester this year, kept his team in its 4-3 triumph over Hagerstown, Md., to earn a rematch with the 2019 East Zone Super Regional champions in the tournament final the next day, Durham said.
Bosquet, who will be a freshman at Bishop Guertin of Nashua this year, and Noah Durham allowed a combined one hit and one unearned run in Greater Manchester’s 9-1 triumph over Hagerstown in the championship game. Noah Durham also went 3-for-3 with a walk at the plate.
“Every team we’ve played has a really good first pitcher,” Micah Durham said. “After that, they struggle a little. ... We have a lot of good pitchers where if we change pitchers, it doesn’t change our game. That’s a big strength for us.”
Micah Durham said his team did not play well in its 4-3 win over Hagerstown but had a near-perfect performance the next day in the final.
“After the (4-3) game, we had our meeting,” Micah Durham said. “I asked the players and said, ‘Please raise your hand if you feel like you had a good game and be honest,’ because some did. Three kids raised their hands. I said, ‘OK, if we won a game where three kids played well, what will happen when seven or eight kids play well?’
“They realized we got away with one.”
Greater Manchester has also weathered the off-the-field obstacles it has faced on its way to the World Series.
The team dealt with multiple rain delays and venue changes over its first two tournaments and almost had to stay an extra day in High Point to play the championship game due to rain. Most players either headed straight to High Point after the Newark tournament ended or came home for one night before taking the team bus to High Point the next morning.
Greater Manchester returned from High Point on Sunday and did not practice before leaving Wednesday because Micah Durham wanted his players to get back to life — at least for a few days.
Through all three tournaments, first-year league president Kim Lambert has had to make last-minute hotel and travel arrangements for the team that have depleted the league’s funds.
Lambert said the league will have easily spent $20,000 over all three tournaments and the pandemic really impacted its donations last year. Most of the league’s funds come from a charitable donation from the Manchester Poker Room, without which Lambert said the league could not operate.
The team created a GoFundMe page, which had raised more than $2,800 as of Wednesday, to help offset the costs of the World Series trip. It received a van to drive to Washington, Pa., from Merchants Auto and a free dinner from the McDonald’s on Brown Avenue in Manchester when it left for the tournament Wednesday night.
“It’s pretty big expenses but at the end of the day, it’s so worth it for the kids to be out on the field playing the game they love,” Lambert said. “The costs don’t matter at that point.”
Outside of the tournament games, the World Series will hold a home run derby and speed and skills competitions, have Pittsburgh Pirates players visit and teams will attend a Pirates game together.
Micah Durham said he is excited for his players to experience the atmosphere and have the chance to meet players from all over the country at the World Series.
In order to go far in the tournament, he said Greater Manchester needs to stay mentally focused.
“It’s up to them how far we go,” Micah Durham said of his players. “I believe they can do anything they set their mind to. ... We’ll run into some really tough teams though and we’re just going to find out how good we are.”