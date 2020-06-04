The racing season at White Mountain Motorsports Park and Claremont Motorsports Park is getting underway this weekend.
At WMMP, officials have announced plans to hold events without fans on Saturday and Sunday.
The doubleheader includes the Pro All Stars Series (PASS) Super Late Model season opener on Sunday with WMMP’s weekly divisions set for action on Saturday at the North Woodstock park. The Northeast Sports Network (NSN) will stream both events online via pay-per-view.
The WMMP racing season had been on hold due to New Hampshire health and safety orders in place to limit the spread of the COVID-19 virus. However, it was determined that events without fans in attendance could happen with strict guidelines in place.
“We’re excited to finally get some racing on the track,” WMMP managing partner Cris Michaud said. “We realize it’s not an ideal situation — there’s nothing quite like the atmosphere of fans at the track. Still, racers want to race, and fans want to watch, and we think this package is a great solution under the circumstances. We’re very thankful to everyone who has worked together to make this happen.”
The season-opening doubleheader goes green Saturday at 5 p.m. All five WMMP weekly divisions will be in action with added-distance features. The Foley Oil & Propane Late Models are running a 75-lap main event while the Wells River Chevrolet Flying Tigers will go 50 circuits.
Extra laps are also on tap for the Woodsville Guaranty Savings Bank Strictly Stock Mini’s, 7-Eleven Dwarf Cars, and Dads 4 By Tool & Supply Kids Trucks. Due to the short notice, the event will not count for points towards the season championships.
PASS takes center stage on Sunday at 2 p.m. for the second half of the doubleheader. The PASS Super Late Models are set to run 150 laps in their first event of the year. A 40-lap B-Feature will also be held if needed.
In addition to the Super Late Models, the PASS Mods have a 60-lap feature while the Honey Badger Bar & Grill Street Stock Series are slated for a 50-lap event. The GoMotorsportsShop.com NELCAR Legends Tour rounds out the card. A full schedule of events for both days will be released in the near future.
Claremont begins tonight
The Granite State Pro Stock Series returns to Claremont Friday as the facility will see competition for the first time in 2020.
Because of the COVID-19 pandemic, both the series and track schedules have been put on hold until now. Due to state restrictions, fans will not be allowed in the grandstands but those wanting to witness this event will be able to do so via Speed51 pay-per-view.
“We are really excited to be able to team up with our partners at Speed51 and make this event happen,” said series president Mike Parks. “While we wish we could have our loyal fans in the stands cheering our competitors on, it’s just not in the cards at this time.’
Three-time Oxford 250 winner Travis Benjamin has filed an entry for the Claremont event.
Benjamin will make the trip down from Belfast, Maine, to get his racing fix at a track he has no experience on.
“We want to get back to racing and Claremont is a track I’ve never raced on. I’ve been there helping Matt Frahm in the past so I know the track a little bit and it looks like a fun track,” said Benjamin. “I think it should be fun to try something different.”
Garrett Hall comes to Claremont looking to go two for two in GSPSS starts. Hall won the series’ lone visit to Oxford Plains Speedway in 2017.
Several of the series regular competitors will be in action on Friday. Young guns Jimmy Renfrew Jr. and Casey Call have filed entries.
Renfrew is a former winner on the series while Call will be chasing rookie of the year honors.
Former champions Mike O’Sullivan, Barry Gray and Devin O’Connell will be in action along with other veterans such as Jeremy Davis, D.J. Shaw and Cory Casagrande.
Local hot shoe Luke Hinkley has entered as he looks to take home his first series win at his home town track. Hinkley and his team will win the short haul award as he will travel just a few miles from his home on the other side of Claremont.
As of this writing, entries from five of the six New England states have been received, as well as New York, with more expected.
“The response has been incredible,” said Parks. “The racers just want to get back in action and we are excited to give them the opportunity to do so.”
With fans not being in attendance, Parks and his team had to figure out how to make this event work financially. Several companies have stepped up to help make it possible. Crazy Horse racing is in its second year presenting time trials for the series and kicked in money above and beyond to help make the Let’s Go Racing 100 possible. Crazy Horse is New England’s official Port City Race Cars dealer selling and maintaining the full line of Port City cars and parts.
Other businesses who stepped up include R&R Public Wholesalers in Hooksett. The company has recently started a speed shop catering to local racers in southern New Hampshire. Also supporting this event is R.E. Hinkley Oil Company, a longtime supporter of the speedway through its oil, propane and plumbing sales and service outlet.
Three support divisions will be on the card, including The R.E. Hinkley street stocks, a 35-lap main event. The street stocks have become one of the most exciting and hotly contested divisions and a stellar field of cars is expected as this will be the first opportunity for most, if not all of them, to race in 2020
Also in action Friday night will be the six shooters and pure stocks. “When deciding what divisions to run, we really felt like we wanted to showcase our entry-level divisions. The pure stocks have been solid here for several years and the six shooters are an up-and-coming division in our region,” said Parks. “We thought we should give them some glory and an opportunity to show their stuff.”
Six Shooter driver Jeremy Blood took to social media to express his excitement. “I’m excited to get back to the track,” said Blood. “This isn’t ideal but we have to work with what we’ve got. When life gives you lemons, make lemonade, right?”
Action will start at 7 p.m. with the Crazy Horse Racing Fast Time Challenge, followed by heat races for all four divisions. The Let’s Go Racing 100 for the Granite State Pro Stock Series is scheduled to go off at 9 p.m.