After a Friday morning hearing in Grafton County Superior Court, the State of New Hampshire and the Riverside Speedway and Adventure Park in Groveton reached an agreement for the track to open to the public for racing on Saturday.
On June 4, the track sued Gov. Chris Sununu, alleging that his emergency order banning gatherings of 10 or more to limit the spread of the coronavirus violated the state constitution and could put the track out of business.
On June 11, Sununu issued revised guidelines, which go into effect Monday, that permit “outdoor automobile race tracks or similar facilities (with the exclusion of the New Hampshire Motor Speedway) to open at 50% of capacity.”
Noting that the revised guidelines might make the track’s lawsuit moot, Judge Lawrence MacLeod Jr. paused Friday’s hearing to give Daniel Will, the state’s solicitor general, and Stephen Martin, the track's attorney, a chance to discuss a possible resolution.
After a 30-minute break, Will told MacLeod that the parties agreed that racing would take place Saturday under the revised guidelines. If the track remains in compliance, Martin said, “we will take no enforcement action.”
The track, owned by Mike and Stephanie Humphrey, opened on May 23 with attendance restricted to about 500 people. The track has a capacity of about 3,045 spectators, according to court documents.
The track promoted social distancing and also provided face masks and sanitizer to fans who wanted them.
The state tried to discourage attendance, posting three digital signs on the approaches to the speedway that read: “COVID-19 race track warning/no public spectators allowed.”
Earlier on the morning of May 23, the state issued the Humphreys a written warning that opening the track would create "a public-health risk," said Benjamin Agati, a senior assistant attorney general and the lead prosecutor on enforcement of the governor’s emergency orders.