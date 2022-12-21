SPORTS-HARRIS-OBIT-3-GET

FRANCO HARRIS

Pro Football Hall of Fame running back Franco Harris, who won four Super Bowls with the Pittsburgh Steelers and was on the receiving end of the “Immaculate Reception,” died on Tuesday. He was 72.

Harris’s death came days before the 50th anniversary of the famous play, which was selected as the greatest moment in league history as part of the NFL 100 celebration in 2019.