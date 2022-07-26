Jakoby Luquette of Raymond gets an autograph from Hall of Famer Wade Boggs at the 2019 Granite State Baseball Dinner. Boggs is booked to return for the event, this year to be held Sept. 10 at Delta Dental Stadium in Manchester.
Hall of Famer Wade Boggs will be among the dignitaries assembled for what is being called the Granite State Baseball Dinner Experience, set for Sept. 10 at Delta Dental Stadium in Manchester.
The New Hampshire Fisher Cats, the Fisher Cats Foundation and the Ted Williams Foundation have confirmed the initial list of guests for the fundraising event that benefits the the Children’s Hospital at Dartmouth-Hitchcock and the Fisher Cats Foundation.
For the first time, the event is being held at the home of the Fisher Cats, so fans will be able to mingle with celebrity guests. Tickets go on sale Friday at noon at NHFisherCats.com.
Boggs, who will be returning to the dinner for the first time since 2019, was a 12-time All-Star and spent a decade with the Boston Red Sox from 1982-1992, won a World Series with the New York Yankees in 1996, and became a member of the 3,000-hit club with the Tampa Bay Devil Rays. Boggs finished with a career .328 batting average and won five American League batting titles.
Boggs will be joined by Orlando Cabrera, who was acquired by the Red Sox in a trade from the Montreal Expos in July 2004 and helped capture the team’s first World Series title since 1918.
Sue (Parsons) Zipay, a member of the Rockford Peaches, will also appear at this special event. She had an appearance in the 1992 movie “A League of Their Own”, which was based on the Peaches and the All-American Girls Professional Baseball League.
More information about tickets is available at NHFisherCats.com. More celebrity appearances will be announced in the coming weeks.