Jakoby Luquette of Raymond gets an autograph from Hall of Famer Wade Boggs at the 2019 Granite State Baseball Dinner. Boggs is booked to return for the event, this year to be held Sept. 10 at Delta Dental Stadium in Manchester.

 Mark Bolton/Union Leader

Hall of Famer Wade Boggs will be among the dignitaries assembled for what is being called the Granite State Baseball Dinner Experience, set for Sept. 10 at Delta Dental Stadium in Manchester.

The New Hampshire Fisher Cats, the Fisher Cats Foundation and the Ted Williams Foundation have confirmed the initial list of guests for the fundraising event that benefits the the Children’s Hospital at Dartmouth-Hitchcock and the Fisher Cats Foundation.