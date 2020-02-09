DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. -- Denny Hamlin couldn't win the Busch Clash at Daytona for himself, but he made sure his Joe Gibbs Racing teammate did.
For nearly the entire final lap in the third attempt at overtime, Hamlin pushed the mangled Toyota of Erik Jones all the way to finish line in a race that saw only six of 18 cars running at the finish.
With the nose of his car caved in and held together with tape, Jones led only the final lap -- the 88th of the race and the 13th of overtime -- in collecting his first victory in the season-opening NASCAR Cup Series exhibition race.
Jones' No. 20 Toyota Camry sustained heavy damage during a spate of wrecks that started on Lap 66 of a scheduled 75 and continued into the extra circuits. Hamlin, whose No. 11 Toyota was damaged in the Lap 66 and spun with a flat tire in the first overtime attempt, lost two laps on pit road after the incident.
But Hamlin's car was still running at the finish, and he was there to push Jones past the lead-lap cars of Austin Dillon, Ryan Newman and Clint Bowyer on the last circuit.
"I knew he was going to be in for a ride," Hamlin said. "It was just a matter of whether he could handle it ... I knew that last lap he needed to strap in, because I was going to push him. I didn't care if I pushed him into a wreck -- I was going to push him."
That's exactly what Jones did, even though his battered machine looked more like a refugee from a salvage yard than the sleek race car that started the race.
"It was an awesome race," Jones said. "I've got to give a huge thanks to Denny. He gave us a huge push that last run. It wasn't the fastest car in the race, but we brought it home.
"I think, honestly, it was so draggy it wasn't too much for him to lock on and push us to the win. Hopefully, next Sunday (in the Daytona 500) we can cap off another one."
Five drivers have completed a Clash/Daytona 500 double. Hamlin accomplished the feat most recently, in 2016.
By the time Dillon led the field to green to start the third overtime on Lap 87, 11 cars already had gone to the garage in various stages of disrepair. The mayhem began on Lap 66 when Joey Logano tried to block Kyle Busch in Turn 4 and contact between their two cars triggered a six-car crash that eliminated Busch and Brad Keselowski, Logano's Team Penske teammate.
Six laps later, the majority of the field wrecked on a restart, when the "accordion effect" produced a chain-reaction incident near the start/finish line.
The first two overtime attempts pared the field to six cars on the track, with Dillon coming home second, .697 seconds behind Jones. Bowyer was third, followed by Kyle Larson, who held the lead briefly in the final overtime but lost ground on the final lap.
Newman came home fifth, followed by Hamlin, who finished one lap down.
NASCAR Cup Series Race - 42nd Annual Busch Clash At Daytona
Daytona International Speedway
Daytona Beach, Fla.
Sunday, Feb. 9
1. (12) Erik Jones, Toyota, 88.
2. (15) Austin Dillon, Chevrolet, 88.
3. (6) Clint Bowyer, Ford, 88.
4. (4) Kyle Larson, Chevrolet, 88.
5. (1) Ryan Newman, Ford, 88.
6. (18) Denny Hamlin, Toyota, 87.
7. (11) Chase Elliott, Chevrolet, Accident, 82.
8. (14) Ryan Blaney, Ford, Accident, 78.
9. (13) Joey Logano, Ford, Accident, 78.
10. (5) Aric Almirola, Ford, Accident, 77.
11. (16) Jimmie Johnson, Chevrolet, Accident, 77.
12. (17) Kurt Busch, Chevrolet, Accident, 77.
13. (10) Kevin Harvick, Ford, Accident, 77.
14. (7) William Byron, Chevrolet, Accident, 74.
15. (8) Alex Bowman, Chevrolet, Accident, 74.
16. (3) Martin Truex Jr., Toyota, Accident, 72.
17. (2) Brad Keselowski, Ford, Accident, 66.
18. (9) Kyle Busch, Toyota, Accident, 65.
Average Speed of Race Winner: 134.9 mph.
Time of Race: 1 Hrs, 37 Mins, 51 Secs. Margin of Victory: .697 Seconds.
Caution Flags: 5 for 21 laps.
Lead Changes: 14 among 11 drivers.
Lap Leaders: R. Newman 1-2;M. Truex Jr. 3-9;B. Keselowski 10-24;R. Newman 25-28;B. Keselowski 29-46;W. Byron 47-50;K. Larson 51-52;C. Elliott 53-56;A. Bowman 57-58;J. Logano 59-65;D. Hamlin 66-77;C. Elliott 78-80;A. Dillon 81-86;R. Newman 87;E. Jones 88.
Leaders Summary (Driver, Times Lead, Laps Led): Brad Keselowski 2 times for 33 laps; Denny Hamlin 1 time for 12 laps; Martin Truex Jr. 1 time for 7 laps; Joey Logano 1 time for 7 laps; Ryan Newman 3 times for 7 laps; Chase Elliott 2 times for 7 laps; Austin Dillon 1 time for 6 laps; William Byron 1 time for 4 laps; Kyle Larson 1 time for 2 laps; Alex Bowman 1 time for 2 laps; Erik Jones 1 time for 1 lap.
Stenhouse wins pole for Daytona 500
With a blistering lap at 194.582 mph on Sunday at Daytona International Speedway, Ricky Stenhouse Jr. broke the Hendrick Motorsports monopoly on Daytona 500 pole positions -- sort of.
In his first competitive trip in the No. 47 JTG Daugherty Racing Chevrolet, Stenhouse covered the 2.5-mile distance in 46.253 mph to lock himself into the top starting spot for next Sunday's race.
Admittedly, Stenhouse had a Hendrick engine under the hood of his Camaro as he streaked to the third NASCAR Cup Series Busch Pole Award of his career and his first at Daytona. And, true, enough, Hendrick Motorsports drivers Alex Bowman, Chase Elliott and Jimmie Johnson posted the next three fastest laps, with Bowman securing second starting spot for next Sunday's season opener with a lap at 194.363 mph (46.305 seconds).
In winning the third pole for his new organization, and its first on an oval, Stenhouse broke a streak of five straight poles for Hendrick drivers. What didn't end was the string of eight straight Daytona 500 poles for Chevrolet, dating to Danica Patrick's only career top starting spot in 2013.
With superspeedway specialist Brian Pattie working his magic as Stenhouse's crew chief, the No. 47 JTG Daugherty machine was sleek enough and strong enough to eclipse William Byron's 2019 pole-winning speed of 194.305 mph, the same speed Elliott matched with the third-fastest lap on Sunday.
"It's cool," Stenhouse said. "I'm just thankful for the opportunity to be here and bring guys with me like Brian and Mike (Kelley, whose wind-tunnel work was crucial to the effort). They've been working hard, they've are in my corner and they've been behind me throughout my career."
After leaving Roush Fenway Racing at the end of last season, Stenhouse and his team accomplished the No. 1 priority set during the offseason.
"That was our goal coming down here," Stenhouse said.
The only other driver to lock up a specific starting spot for the Daytona 500, Bowman will take the green flag from the front row for the third straight time in NASCAR's most prestigious race. Bowman's finishes, however, haven't matched his starts.
"My friends call me ‘Bad-Luck Bowman,'" said the driver of the No. 88 Chevrolet, whose best finish in the Daytona 500 is 11th, posted last year. "Superspeedway racing -- everybody wants to say it's all about luck. It's really not. It's how you position yourself throughout the day.
"Sometimes luck gets involved in it, and you get caught up in somebody else's mess, or something happens right in front of you or whatever, but it's really about how you position yourself and what you do throughout the day and what positions you put yourself in.
"I would love to be a super lucky person. Obviously, I'm pretty lucky to get to drive race cars for a living. Sometimes I think situations could go better for me, but I think it's more about the situations you put yourself in."
At the other end of the qualifying spectrum, Justin Haley and Brendan Gaughan claimed to the first two starting spots available to non-chartered cars by posting the 31st and 33rd fastest laps, respectively. The remaining two positions in the 40-car field will be filled by the running of two 150-mile qualifying races on Thursday.
Those two races also will determine the starting order for next Sunday's race.
Johnson was fourth in Sunday's time trials as he begins his final season of full-time Cup racing. Defending Daytona 500 winner Denny Hamlin posted the fifth-fastest lap, tops among Toyota drivers, followed by Joe Gibbs Racing teammate and defending NASCAR Cup Series champion Kyle Busch. Aric Almirola had the seventh-best lap in the fastest Ford.
William Byron, Sunoco Rookie of the Year contender Christopher Bell and Erik Jones completed the top 10.
NASCAR Cup Series Qualifying -- 62nd Annual Daytona 500
Daytona International Speedway
1. (47) Ricky Stenhouse Jr., Chevrolet, 194.582 mph.
2. (88) Alex Bowman, Chevrolet, 194.363 mph.
3. (9) Chase Elliott, Chevrolet, 194.305 mph.
4. (48) Jimmie Johnson, Chevrolet, 193.886 mph.
5. (11) Denny Hamlin, Toyota, 193.432 mph.
6. (18) Kyle Busch, Toyota, 192.876 mph.
7. (10) Aric Almirola, Ford, 192.588 mph.
8. (24) William Byron, Chevrolet, 192.443 mph.
9. (95) Christopher Bell #, Toyota, 192.234 mph.
10. (20) Erik Jones, Toyota, 192.066 mph.
11. (22) Joey Logano, Ford, 192.033 mph.
12. (4) Kevin Harvick, Ford, 192.025 mph.
13. (14) Clint Bowyer, Ford, 191.873 mph.
14. (41) Cole Custer #, Ford, 191.812 mph.
15. (6) Ryan Newman, Ford, 191.693 mph.
16. (21) Matt DiBenedetto, Ford, 191.685 mph.
17. (37) Ryan Preece, Chevrolet, 191.616 mph.
18. (8) Tyler Reddick #, Chevrolet, 191.559 mph.
19. (17) Chris Buescher, Ford, 191.555 mph.
20. (42) Kyle Larson, Chevrolet, 191.542 mph.
21. (19) Martin Truex Jr., Toyota, 191.514 mph.
22. (1) Kurt Busch, Chevrolet, 191.278 mph.
23. (2) Brad Keselowski, Ford, 191.270 mph.
24. (34) Michael McDowell, Ford, 191.205 mph.
25. (38) John Hunter Nemechek #, Ford, 191.180 mph.
26. (36) David Ragan, Ford, 190.876 mph.
27. (12) Ryan Blaney, Ford, 190.658 mph.
28. (77) Ross Chastain(i), Chevrolet, 190.428 mph.
29. (3) Austin Dillon, Chevrolet, 190.384 mph.
30. (13) Ty Dillon, Chevrolet, 190.062 mph.
31. (16) Justin Haley(i), Chevrolet, 190.018 mph.
32. (43) Bubba Wallace, Chevrolet, 189.510 mph.
33. (62) Brendan Gaughan(i), Chevrolet, 188.945 mph.
34. (27) Reed Sorenson, Chevrolet, 187.356 mph.
35. (66) Timmy Hill(i), Ford, 186.625 mph.
36. (96) Daniel Suarez, Toyota, 185.479 mph.
37. (32) Corey LaJoie, Ford, 185.166 mph.
38. (00) Quin Houff #, Chevrolet, 183.887 mph.
39. (54) JJ Yeley, Ford, 183.292 mph.
40. (15) Brennan Poole #, Chevrolet, 181.781 mph.
3 drivers failed to qualify.
41. (49) Chad Finchum, Toyota, 181.763 mph.
42. (51) Joey Gase(i), Chevrolet, 179.756 mph.
43. (52) BJ McLeod(i), Ford, 0.000 mph.