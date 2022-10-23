MLB: San Diego Padres at Philadelphia Phillies

The Phillies’ Bryce Harper circles the bases after clouting a two-run home run in the eighth inning of Game 5 of the NLCS in Philadelphia.

 USA TODAY SPORTS

PHILADELPHIA — Bryce Harper hit a two-run go-ahead home run in the bottom of the eighth inning and the host Philadelphia Phillies defeated the San Diego Padres, 4-3, to capture the National League Championship Series in five games Sunday.

Rhys Hoskins homered and drove in two runs and J.T. Realmuto had two hits for the Phillies, who advanced to the World Series for the first time since 2009.