Meagan Saviano, 32, of Manchester breaks the ribbon as the first female runner to cross the finish line in Thursday evening’s Delta Dental/Elliot Corporate Road Race in downtown Manchester. Saviano finished the 5K race 22nd overall with a time of 17:19.3. The overall winner, Brian Harvey of Belmont, Mass., finished with a time of 14:44.8.
Brian Harvey of Belmont, Mass., breaks the tape as the overall winner of Thursday’s Delta Dental/Elliot Corporate Road Race in downtown Manchester. Harvey finished the 5K in 14 minutes and 44 seconds. For more photos, visit UnionLeader.com.
Racers fly by during Delta Dental/Elliot Corporate Road Race 5K on Thursday night in Manchester.
Erin Zimmer, 27, of Manchester, placed third among women in Thursday night's Delta Dental/Elliot Corporate Road Race with a time of 17:50.7.
Shane Whalen, 34, of Hooksett, finished third with a final time of 15:20.2 in Thursday night's Delta Dental/Elliot Corporate Road Race.
Landen Vaillancourt, 20, of New Ipswich, finished second overall, but first among New Hampshire racers, with a time of 15:09.0 in Thursday's Delta Dental/Elliot Corporate Road Race.
Amanda Quinlan, 35, of Manchester, placed second among women with a time of 17:50 in Thursday night's Delta Dental/Elliot Corporate Road Race.
A Bay Stater and a Granite Stater emerged as the top finishers in Thursday night's Delta Dental/Elliot Corporate Road Race 5K in downtown Manchester.
Brian Harvey of Belmont, Mass., claimed the overall title with a time of 14 minutes, 14 seconds. New Ipswich's Landen Vaillancourt was the top New Hampshire finisher and placed second overall, in 15:08.
Among women, Manchester's Meagan Saviano took first, in 17:20. Fellow Queen City residents Amanda Quinlan (17:54) and Erin Zimmer (17:54) followed.