Saviano
Meagan Saviano, 32, of Manchester breaks the ribbon as the first female runner to cross the finish line in Thursday evening’s Delta Dental/Elliot Corporate Road Race in downtown Manchester. Saviano finished the 5K race 22nd overall with a time of 17:19.3. The overall winner, Brian Harvey of Belmont, Mass., finished with a time of 14:44.8.

 BRITTANY GRIMES/UNION LEADER

A Bay Stater and a Granite Stater emerged as the top finishers in Thursday night's Delta Dental/Elliot Corporate Road Race 5K in downtown Manchester.

Brian Harvey of Belmont, Mass., claimed the overall title with a time of 14 minutes, 14 seconds. New Ipswich's Landen Vaillancourt was the top New Hampshire finisher and placed second overall, in 15:08. 