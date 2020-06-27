Kevin Harvick had won races at all but three current NASCAR Cup Series tracks as of Saturday morning. That number was cut to two on Saturday afternoon.
Harvick took the lead with 17 laps to go when the final green-flag pit-stop sequence cycled through then held off a pesky Denny Hamlin in the closing laps to win the Pocono Organics 325 -- the first of two scheduled races on back-to-back days at the 2.5-mile triangular Pocono Raceway in Pennsylvania.
The victory was the first in 39 starts at Pocono for the Stewart-Haas Racing driver and comes after finishing second at the "Tricky Triangle" four times.
It was his third win of the season, tied with Hamlin for most this season in the Cup Series.
Harvick beat Hamlin by .761 seconds to the checkered flag Saturday, denying the Joe Gibbs Racing driver not only his fourth win of the season but also what would have been his sixth career win at Pocono.
Harvick's teammate Aric Almirola finished third after starting from the pole and leading a race-high 61 of 130 laps.
Fourth was rookie Christopher Bell of Leavine Family Racing, who picked up his first career top-five finish.
Defending Series champion Kyle Busch of JGR finished fifth.
The two tracks where Harvick has not yet won are Kentucky Speedway and the Charlotte Motor Speedway infield "Roval," which has hosted just two events since debuting on the schedule in 2018.
The race was originally scheduled to begin at just before 4 p.m. Saturday but a wet track pushed back the green flag by about an hour.
Teams will be required to use the same cars on Sunday that they used on Saturday. The starting order Sunday will be set by inverting the top 20 finishers from Saturday's race and the bottom cars starting in the order they finished Saturday's race. Teams that have to go to backup cars for Sunday will start at the rear of the field.