Kevin Harvick added to a sizable list of good memories at Atlanta Motor Speedway when he won Sunday’s QuikTrip 500 at the 1.5-mile oval in Hampton, Ga.
The victory was the third for the Stewart-Haas driver at Atlanta — the site of his very first NASCAR Cup Series win way back in 2001. He also won two years ago at AMS.
Harvick, who started the race with a series-best 1,197 laps led at the track, collected his second victory of the season. His first came at Darlington on May 17.
The 2014 Cup champion took the lead for the final time on Lap 219 of the 325-lapper and from there was never seriously challenged.
Kyle Busch finished second behind Harvick, 3.5 seconds off the pace, while 2017 champion Martin Truex Jr. was third. Both Busch and Truex Jr. drive for Joe Gibbs Racing.