Let's see, we got a wreck on Lap 1, a little shut-eye in the middle, some dramatics as the afternoon shadows grew longer.
NASCAR is back.
Over much of the past two months, Sunday afternoon had looked a lot like Monday, which looked a lot like Friday, and so on, minus the weird Zoom meetings.
But this particular Sunday? Just as things have started inching back toward one more semblance of normal after another, this particular Sunday finally felt like a Sunday, with Kevin Harvick besting 39 other drivers in the field for the win.
At least for race fans, whose patience was rewarded with an afternoon at Darlington, the craggy heartbreaker in the South Carolina Pee Dee region -- hardly the glitzy stage you'd expect to be the center of the nation's sporting attention in mid-May.
But for NASCAR, it turned out to be the perfect hand-picked site for a resumption of the 2020 Cup Series season, which had been up on blocks since early March. It's not only one of racing's grand old playgrounds, but in terms of logistical purposes, it's within a couple hours of the sport's hub in Charlotte, N.C., where nearly all race teams build their cars.
This was an easing back into the water. A one-day show, no fans, without practice or qualifying. Line the cars up, crank 'em, run the 400 miles and go home. Except you don't tiptoe into the first corner at Darlington, as Ricky Stenhouse must've known well before he ended up in the wall just two turns into Sunday's return to action.
The bad news is, he waited two-plus months for those two turns. Good news: He doesn't have to wait long for his mulligan.
Like turning loose a fasting man at the Shoney's buffet, after the long layoff NASCAR is offering seven events in 11 days (four Cup Series, two Xfinity, one Truck). Following that flurry, after a couple of dark days, come 10 races over 16 days.
This is a kinda-sorta blast from the past, way back when a very young NASCAR would race here on Saturday, there on Sunday, and over yonder on Wednesday night. Except this time it's born of necessity -- there are sponsor and TV contracts to fulfill, and smirk if you choose, but you'd do the same if you had bills to pay and/or plans for that capital.
This might also be a kinda-sorta look ahead to 2021 and beyond. NASCAR was originally going to announce a new-look 2021 schedule sometime in April. Now it's likely coming in early summer, but whenever, it's expected to have a little of what we're seeing now -- midweek races, but by design, in an effort to shorten the seasonal calendar without reducing the number of races.
If you found something to like Sunday, you can turn around and do it again Wednesday night when NASCAR returns to Darlington for a 500k, which is roughly 311 miles if you're scoring at home.
You know, there's also been talk in recent years about shortening individual races to cater to modern attention spans and enable tighter TV time windows. Maybe this is also a little experiment to see if the masses are OK with a 311-mile race as long as it's still called a 500. And wouldn't that be something, if all they had to do was occasionally slip that little "k" in there.
Back in the 1970s, the feds tried to force-feed us the metric system and we gradually said, "nah." Today, "two-liter bottle of soda" does roll off the tongue pretty well, 5k events dominate the local running scenes, and Lord knows your sotted brother-in-law has no problem with that 1.75-liter jug of Evan Williams.
But if it's NASCAR that gets us comfortable with gauging driving distances in kilometers, well, this world really has taken a turn.
