EDMONTON, Alberta -- It wasn't too long after Ryan O'Reilly came to the Blues that he and teammate David Perron forged a strong relationship.
They came out early for each Blues practice to warm up the goalies. Still do. Perron frequently stayed late with O'Reilly -- who always stays late -- to work on stuff. Two savvy, accomplished veterans, they thrived during games -- working off each other, anticipating each other's move.
They became "Hockey Bros." to the point where they dressed as each other at the team's Halloween Party this season -- unbeknownst to each other.
So New Hampshire native Zach Sanford, still trying to prove himself and establish a foothold in the NHL, could be forgiven if he felt like a third wheel on the Sanford-O'Reilly-Perron line.
"I don't know if I ever thought about myself as a third wheel, but for me it's just putting in that work and those little details," Sanford said via Zoom call last week from St. Louis. "They've helped me grow so much over the last year or two. For me, it's doing as much as I can to help better them, too, and make them better players, help them have more success."
Sanford may not be driving the bus. Or even riding shotgun. But as his game has continued to develop, he has become anything but a third wheel.
Spurred by a four-goal performance Feb. 13 against Vegas, Sanford was the team's top goal scorer over the second half of the coronavirus-shortened regular season. His 12 goals since the All-Star break led the team, with Brayden Schenn and Colton Parayko sharing second place with eight apiece.
It also tied for eighth in the league, with the likes of Leon Draisaitl, Alex Ovechkin and Auston Matthews among those in front of him.
And one other reference point to put the Sanford surge in perspective: those 12 goals since Jan. 27 are as many as O'Reilly had all season.
Coming out of the pandemic pause, Sanford is showing signs that he's capable of more success in the postseason. He has had a strong Phase 3 (training camp), including two goals -- one an empty-netter -- in last Wednesday's scrimmage. Don't take our word for it, ask coach Craig Berube.
"He's looked great in camp," Berube said. "I think he's moving really well. He's obviously playing with a lot of confidence right now, it looks like to me. His puck skills are high end. But to me, he's moving and working right now, competing at a high level."
Those four goals, in a 6-5 overtime loss to the Golden Knights, probably provided a confidence boost, right? Only Red Berenson, with six goals in a 1968 contest against Philadelphia, has scored more goals in a Blues game.
"Yeah, I think that helped a lot," Sanford said, smiling. "I was playing with those two guys then, too. They give me a lot of confidence with their play and their words on the bench, and in between games and the periods. For me, it's just keeping that confidence up and using my strengths the best I can."
It has been a struggle for Sanford, 25, to reach this point. He came to the Blues in a 2017 trade deadline deal as part of the Kevin Shattenkirk trade with the Washington Capitals. Fifteen minutes into the first training camp practice the following season, Dmitrij Jaskin jammed Sanford into the boards.
Sanford sustained a shoulder injury, needed surgery, and didn't play a game in the 2017-18 season. Late in camp last season, Sanford's father died, and then there was the practice fight with teammate Robert Bortuzzo a few months later, while the team was still struggling in the standings.
He was in and out of the lineup at times both during the Stanley Cup season, and early on this season. But Berube stayed patient, keep reinserting Sanford into the lineup, and the patience paid off.
"I think some players in life and coming out of juniors, college, whatever -- some develop a little later than others," Berube said. "We could tell that he had a lot of talent. He's a very smart player and we liked that. We like people with real high hockey IQs. And he has one.
"And there's a lot of potential there. We knew that and you gotta just work with guys, and you gotta keep putting 'em in situations to succeed. And he's done a great job of working and getting to a higher level and a next level. He's at that right now. He's a very effective player for us."
Sanford hasn't been out of the lineup during the 2020 calendar year. His last stretch as a healthy scratch came over a five-game period from Dec. 21 (San Jose) through Dec. 31 (Arizona).
"It's definitely frustrating when you're going in and out," Sanford said. "You don't know what to expect on a day-to-day basis. We've had a handful of guys here kind of in the same boat. The coaches, and the other guys that have gone through that, have done a good job of supporting each other and making sure we know what's going on, and know what to expect, and know what we need to do."
Talks with Berube, but especially assistant coach Steve Ott, have been helpful to keep Sanford on the right path and give him an idea on how he needs to improve his game.
Of course, at the highest level of hockey you have to prove yourself every day. After spending most of the pandemic pause in Boston, Sanford wants to do just that.
"I think towards the end of this regular season before the break, I was finally starting to put all the details together," Sanford said, crediting O'Reilly for help in that area. "Before it was here-and-there. Or one thing would be good and one thing would be missing. But for me, it's just continuing to work on those and try to bring them all every night."