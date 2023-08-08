Aidan Corson
Buy Now

Aiden Corson passes the ball during a Healthy Hoops program Tuesday at the Boys & Girls Club of Greater Nashua. 

 Nicole Goodhue Boyd/Union Leader

Acoach described Tuesday’s activities at the Boys & Girls Club of Greater Nashua in terms kids could relate to: It was like your parents letting you eat pizza as long as you ate vegetables with it.

About 100 kids from both the Boys & Girls Club and the Nashua Police Athletic League learned about basketball and how to live healthy from pros in both industries at AmeriHealth Caritas New Hampshire’s Healthy Hoops event.