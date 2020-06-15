Williamstown, Vt.'s Jimmy Hebert showed that fortune favors the bold by capturing the American-Canadian Tour's 45th Spring Green 120 at White Mountain Motorsports Park on Saturday night.
Hebert made a three-wide move to swipe the lead following a lap-93 restart before holding off Wayne Helliwell Jr. of Dover and Joey Polewarczyk Jr. of Hudson down the stretch in the ACT season opener presented by C&S NAPA Auto Parts of Littleton/Whitefield and Sanel NAPA.
After starting 11th on the grid, Hebert was content to run in the middle of the top-10 for much of early going. At the front, outside pole sitter Ryan Kuhn and multi-time Pro All Stars Series D.J. Shaw went back and forth for the top spot. Kuhn would pull away or dog Shaw on the short runs, but Shaw would take control during multiple long green-flag stints.
As the race passed the halfway point, a five-car battle for third developed between Stacy Cahoon, Hebert, Helliwell, Christopher Pelkey, and Polewarczyk, known to the racing community as "Joey Pole." Hebert looked inside Cahoon multiple times before finally swinging to his outside to take the spot on lap 86 with Helliwell quickly following him around.
With the duo having set their sits on Shaw and Kuhn, the event’s fourth caution flew on lap 93 for Alby Ovitt’s spin coming off turn four, re-racking the field for a restart. The field accordioned in turn two on the restart and Mike Benevides paid the brunt of it, spinning with a punched-in nose to bring out the fifth yellow and bunch the field up again.
When the field lined backed up, Shaw had a lapped car to his outside, with Kuhn and Hebert in row two. Kuhn dove inside Shaw on the backstretch, and Hebert went right with him, risking it all as the front trio came out of turn four three-wide. Shaw got shuffled back in turn one, and after Kuhn lead lap 95, Hebert completed the pass on the outside one lap later to take the lead.
Helliwell and then Polewarczyk also got around Kuhn as the defending Rookie of the Year started to fade down the stretch. Both former ACT champions then closed to Hebert’s bumper as the trio navigated slower traffic in the closing circuits. But Hebert fended both of them off to capture his sixth career ACT Late Model Tour win and second at White Mountain.
Shaw recovered from his backwards shuffle to take fourth. Defending White Mountain Late Model Champion Quinny Welch caught Kuhn at the wire for fifth. Cahoon, polesitter Tom Carey III, Seekonk standout Derek Gluchacki, and Pelkey rounded out the top-10. Forty-two cars attempted to qualify for the 30-car starting field in an event seen worldwide on Northeast Sports Network.
In the Wells River Chevrolet Flying Tigers, two-time defending champion Shane Sicard of Barton, Vt., began the point-counting season with a bang by taking the victory in the 35-lap feature. Sicard earned the fourth starting spot in the feature following a blind draw to set qualifying line-up. When the green flag fell, Sicard settled into third behind opening night winner Michael Clark and defending Thunder Road rookie of the year Stephen Martin.
Sicard took the second spot from Martin following the first caution of the event on lap 12, and when another yellow flew three laps later, he powered around Clark for the top spot. Though two more yellows slowed the event, Sicard drove away both times for the win.
Hardwick, Vt.'s Jaden Perry survived a scuffle with Michael Potter on the final restart to take second while Potter held off Martin and Clark for third. Matthew Potter, Chris LaForest, Hunter King, Amanda Wheeler, and Kasey Beattie completed the top-10.
Littleton's Tyler Thompson notched his second straight victory in the Woodsville Guaranty Savings Bank Strictly Stock Mini’s. Thompson started third and moved into the second spot on lap four when Ryan Ware shut down while leading for the second week in a row. One circuit later, Thompson flew around Les Washburn for the lead and was never challenged the rest of the way.
Washburn finished second followed by Jamie Ball in third. Adam Sicard, Brett Jackson, Scott Senecal, Jack Hayes, Darren Newland, Keri Sicard, and Joe Giddings came in fourth through 10th.
Shaun Buffington snagged the victory in the 25-lap GoMotorsportsShop.com NELCAR Legends Car feature. Buffington started third in the 26-car field and slid underneath previous Sunday’s winner Luke Lebrun for lead on lap 8. One lap later, Lebrun got tagged in traffic and did a 360 spin on the backstretch. While he quickly got going again, the incident helped Buffington assume command.
Two cautions eventually flew for Reagan Parent’s spin on lap 11 and an incident involving David Johnson on lap 18, respectively. While Buffington faced challenges on the restart from top runners such as Jack Walker, Jake Johnson, and Nick Lascula, he held off all of them to capture the victory.
Lascula moved up to second on the final seven-lap sprint followed by Walker and Johnson.
The next ACT Late Model Tour event is to be determined. Officials hope to release a revised schedule of events within the next few days.
White Mountain Motorsports Park is back in action with another doubleheader weekend on Saturday and Sunday. Saturday night at 6 will be a full card of action for all five regular division with the championship opener for the Foley Oil & Propane Late Models. Sunday at 1:30 p.m., the Pro All Stars Series Late Models, PASS Modifieds, and Honey Badger Bar & Grill Street Stock Series all make their second trip of the season to White Mountain. Fan attendance is allowed at up to 50% capacity, and both events will be televised live via pay-per-view on the Northeast Sports Network.
45TH SPRING GREEN
JUNE 13
ACT LATE MODEL TOUR
1. ( 11 ) Jimmy Hebert ( 58VT ) , Williamstown, VT , 120 Laps
2. ( 7 ) Wayne Helliwell Jr. ( 27NH ) , Dover, NH , 120 Laps
3. ( 14 ) Joey Polewarczyk ( 97NH ) , Hudson, NH , 120 Laps
4. ( 2 ) D.J. Shaw ( 60NH ) , Center Conway, NH , 120 Laps
5. ( 16 ) Quinten Welch ( 78NH ) , Groveton, NH , 120 Laps
6. ( 3 ) Ryan Kuhn ( 72MA ) , E.Bridgewater, MA , 120 Laps
7. ( 5 ) Stacy Cahoon ( 83VT ) , St. Johnsbury, VT , 120 Laps
8. ( 1 ) #Tom Carey III ( 5MA ) , New Salem, MA , 120 Laps
9. ( 10 ) #Derek Gluchacki ( 03MA ) , Dartmouth, MA , 120 Laps
10. ( 4 ) Christopher Pelkey ( 64VT ) , Graniteville, VT , 120 Laps
11. ( 9 ) Joel Hodgdon ( 36VT ) , Craftsbury, VT , 120 Laps
12. ( 29 ) Rich Dubeau ( 30NH ) , Plainfield, NH , 120 Laps
13. ( 8 ) Jesse Switser ( 25NH ) , W. Burke, VT , 120 Laps
14. ( 13 ) Bryan Kruczek ( 19NH ) , Newmarket, NH , 120 Laps
15. ( 18 ) Bryan Mason ( 10NH ) , Milan, NH , 120 Laps
16. ( 24 ) Dylan Payea ( 7NH ) , Milton, VT , 120 Laps
17. ( 6 ) Alby Ovitt ( 35NH ) , Candia, NH , 120 Laps
18. ( 12 ) Corey Mason ( 1NH ) , Groveton, NH , 120 Laps
19. ( 22 ) Mike Benevides ( 50RI ) , Westerly, RI , 119 Laps
20. ( 21 ) Jimmy Renfrew Jr. ( 00NH ) , Candia, NH , 119 Laps
21. ( 15 ) Woody Pitkat ( 91CT ) , Bellingham, MA , 119 Laps
22. ( 20 ) Trenton Goodrow ( 31MA ) , Carver, MA , 119 Laps
23. ( 30 ) Reilly Lanphear ( 21VT ) , Waterbury, VT , 118 Laps
24. ( 28 ) Shawn Swallow ( 04NH ) , Stark, NH , 117 Laps
25. ( 23 ) Oren Remick ( 21NH ) , Monroe, NH , 116 Laps
26. ( 17 ) Mark Jenison ( 22RI ) , Warwick, RI , 100 Laps
27. ( 19 ) Michael Mitchell ( 40RI ) , Cumberland, RI , 88 Laps
28. ( 27 ) Bobby Therrien ( 5VT ) , Hinesburg, VT , 64 Laps
29. ( 26 ) Stephen Donahue ( 2VT ) , Graniteville, VT , 51 Laps
30. ( 25 ) John Donahue ( 26VT ) , Graniteville, VT , 23 Laps
Lap Leaders: Tom Carey III pole, D.J. Shaw 1-4, Ryan Kuhn 5-45, Shaw 46-94, Kuhn 95, Jimmy Hebert 96-120. (5 lead changes among 4 drivers)
Time of Race: 44:49 Margin of Victory: 0.595 seconds
Cautions: 5 (laps 5, 14, 51, 93, 93)
Heat Winners: Woody Pitkat, Quinny Welch, Mark Jenison, Derek Gluchacki
Consi Winners: Joel Hodgdon, Wayne Helliwell Jr.
B-Feature Winner: John Donahue
WELLS RIVER CHEVROLET FLYING TIGERS
1. Shane Sicard ( 4NH ) Barton, VT
2. Jaden Perry ( 92VT ) Hardwick, VT
3. Michael Potter ( 23NH ) Marshfield, VT
4. Stephen Martin ( 9VT ) Craftsbury Common, VT
5. Michael Clark ( 2VT ) Littleton, NH
6. Matthew Potter ( 23VT ) Marshfield, VT
7. Chris Laforest ( 56VT ) Barre, VT
8. #Hunter King ( 62VT ) Woodbury, VT
9. Amanda Wheeler ( 20NH ) Bradford, VT
10. #Kasey Beattie ( 45NH ) St.Johnsbury, VT
11. Bunker Hodgdon ( 83VT ) Wolcott, VT
12. Laci Potter ( 55X ) West Danville, VT
13. Keegan Lamson ( 55NH ) Berlin, VT
14. Jody Sicard ( 49NH ) Barton, VT
15. David Ofsuryk ( 73VT ) Derby Line, VT
16. Michael Martin ( 01VT ) Craftsbury Common, VT
WOODSVILLE GUARANTY SAVINGS BANK STRICTLY STOCK MINI’S
Pos., Driver, Car #, Hometown
1. Tyler Thompson ( 51 ) Littleton, NH
2. Les Washburn ( 11 ) Bethlehem, NH
3. Jamie Ball ( 99 ) Passumpsic, VT
4. Adam Sicard ( 16 ) Barton, VT
5. Brett Jackson ( 31 ) Bethlehem, NH
6. Scott Senecal ( 1 ) 0
7. Jack Hayes ( 09 ) Littleton, NH
8. Darren Newland ( 25 ) E. Burke, VT
9. Keri Driscoll ( 91 ) Gilmanton, NH
10. Joe Giddings ( 41 ) Waterford, VT
11. Nicole Ouellette ( 88 ) 0
12. Chuck McDonald ( 01 ) Groton, CT
13. Travis Dickinson ( 60 ) Littleton, NH
14. Richard Stockwell ( 82 ) Plymouth, NH
15. Gavin McGinnis ( 10 ) St. Johnsbury, VT
16. Dave Driscoll ( 19 ) N. Woodstock, NH
17. Ryan Ware ( 32 ) Littleton, NH
GOMOTORSPORTSSHOP.COM NELCAR LEGENDS TOUR
1. Shaun Buffington (23S)
2. Nick Lascuola (39)
3. Jack Walker (95J)
4. Jake Johnson (15MA)
5. Joshua Parson (O9)
6. Luke Lebrun (27MA)
7. Kevin Girard Jr. (19)
8. Conner Holderbach (38)
9. Paul Newcomb (71)
10. Parker Varney (18)
11. Darren Gallant (05)
12. Reagan Parent (17)
13. Colby Meserve (92)
14. Brendan Hammond (7)
15. Trevor Krous (15)
16. Aliya Neale (14MA)
17. Mason Tessier (42)
18. Ryan Rice (35)
19. Tom Searles (095)
20. Cody Rice (53)
21. Doug Bushkoff (78)
22. David Johnson (25)
23. Isaiah Newcomb (22)
24. Jeff Wood (79)
25. Jake Parham (1/2)
26. David Parham (3/4)