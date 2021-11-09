After the Bedford High School girls volleyball team lost to Nashua South in the 2019 NHIAA Division I quarterfinals, then-sophomore Caleigh O’Connell expressed that she never wanted to feel how she felt after that game again.
O’Connell and her classmates never did.
Since that game, the Bulldogs have not lost a match, and won their first two state championships. Bedford went 15-0 in a pandemic-shortened season last fall to capture its first Division I title and repeated this year with a 21-0 campaign.
Bedford defeated Hollis/Brookline, 3-0, in the D-I final for a second straight year last Saturday at Pinkerton Academy in Derry.
The Bulldogs lost one set all season — in a 3-1 regular-season triumph at Windham on Oct. 18.
“That (quarterfinal loss) shifted the mindset of our leadership,” fifth-year Bedford coach Anna McGann said.
Captained by O’Connell and fellow seniors Hayley Salis and Julia Giroux, Bedford returned all but one starter from last year’s championship team.
Gisele Stake, a senior who moved to Bedford from Germany last year, served as a vocal leader and helped bring the team together by always making everyone feel included, McGann said.
Sophomore middle blocker Lana McCarthy and O’Connell’s younger sister, McKenna, a freshman setter, were among the underclassmen who stepped into important roles this fall, McGann said.
McCarthy is nearing 100 career blocks and averaged 10 kills over Bedford’s three-game postseason run. McKenna O’Connell averaged 12-20 assists per game and allowed Bedford to switch from a 5-1 (one setter) to a 6-2 (two setters) offense a few weeks into the season, which let her Bucknell University-bound older sister hit.
McGann said her team’s greatest strength was the camaraderie between her players. They all love the sport and are close friends away from school and practice, she said.
“We believed in each other,” McGann said. “The key was we all believed the same goal from the beginning and we weren’t going to stop until we got there.”
After running through its 18-game regular season, Bedford defeated both Keene and Pinkerton, 3-0, to reach the final. In front of hundreds of fans and on the same court their seniors lost to Hollis/Brookline in the 2018 D-I final, the Bulldogs beat the Cavaliers, 25-16, 25-22, 25-20.
McGann said she and her players regrouped in the middle of the third set and made a goal to win five straight points.
“Once we focused on that, got some aces and kills, we were able to stop what they were doing,” McGann said. “I know energy in volleyball can take teams very far in this game. We needed to make sure the energy was going our way.”
While finishing undefeated again was among the team’s aspirations, McGann said Bedford’s main drive this fall was to win another title.
“To do it again the way we did, we didn’t need to be perfect but we found perfection in the hard work,” she said.