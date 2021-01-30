SINCE he began wrestling as a sixth-grader, Wyatt Rheinhardt has been focused on No. 100. Three years before beginning his Bow High School career, he was determined to become the next member of the program’s 100-win club.
After an offseason filled with uncertainty if Bow would compete during the COVID-19 pandemic, the senior captain captured his 100th victory by forfeit in the Falcons’ 30-10 win over Campbell of Litchfield on Jan. 23.
Rheinhardt, who is wrestling at 120 pounds and was 3-0 entering Bow’s scheduled Saturday meet against Goffstown, is the ninth wrestler in program history to reach the milestone and is the first name on the new banner in the gym celebrating those who have achieved the feat.
“Ever since I saw the banner, I knew it was full and the next name to go up would start a new banner,” said Rheinhardt, who won an individual Division III championship last year and helped Bow win the D-III team title as a sophomore.
“That’s something I really badly wanted to do ever since sixth grade. When I first stepped on the mat freshman year, that’s what I was going for.”
Bow coach Brock Hoffman said Rheinhardt, who also played football for Bow, was not always among the most athletic wrestlers on the team but his tenacity and drive to improve has put him in that category now.
“He’s become a lot more diverse, a lot more moves,” said Hoffman, who has coached Rheinhardt since he began wrestling. “(For) the longest time, he stuck with one to two moves. ... The fun part about Wyatt is I show a new move and he’d want to be the first one to hit it — hit the fancy move — just to say he did it.”
One trait Rheinhardt did not have to develop is his no-fear mentality whenever he steps onto the mat. Even against top competitors, Rheinhardt takes a light approach and is not afraid to try a daring move, Hoffman said.
“I guess I’ve always kind of had it,” Rheinhardt said of his fearlessness. “Even in football, I like to go against the bigger guy. I don’t know why. It’s always something I’ve liked doing.”
Rheinhardt thanked his coaches and teammates for helping him get to the skill level he is at now, two parts of what Hoffman calls the village it takes to create a great wrestler.
“Wyatt’s village is the strongest that I’ve ever seen in my 38 years and I think that’s why it’s possible for him to shine,” Hoffman said. “His support group is phenomenal.”
Winnacunnet ski program growing
The Winnacunnet Alpine ski team began in 2017 with 10 racers, one of whom had previous competitive experience, two coaches, one of whom was new to racing, and used a van to travel from Hampton to practices at Gunstock Mountain and meets.
“Year one when there were 10 of us, it felt like a family of skiers,” said Winnacunnet senior captain Jack Stecchi, who has been part of the program since its inception. “Near the end of the season, we were a bunch of friends going skiing, racing, having fun.”
The Warriors’ family has grown considerably and become more competitive every year since its inaugural campaign.
The team had about 20 skiers on the team in its second year, which marked its first having enough girls to score at a meet. It had more than 30 last year, and this year the Warriors have 22 team members — 10 girls and 12 boys.
With its growth in numbers, Winnacunnet quickly outgrew the van and upgraded to a bus for traveling to practices and meets. Through fundraising efforts, the team now has other amenities like custom race suits and bibs and tuning equipment, which it did not have that first season.
On the slopes, the Warriors have improved at the NHIAA state championship meet each season under co-coaches AK Walker and Pat Snow. The Winnacunnet girls finished 16th of 18 at the state meet in 2018, ninth in 2019 and sixth last season. The Warriors boys placed 14th of 18 in 2018, 10th in 2019 and sixth last year at the state meet.
“It’s been great to see the program grow from 10 people who didn’t know each other too well into what it is today,” said fellow Winnacunnet senior captain Colin Garneau, who is the only other current skier who has been with the program since the beginning.
Walker is a former ski racer who previously coached at Plymouth State University and the University of New Hampshire. Snow, a physical education teacher at Winnacunnet, came from a recreational skiing background.
“Snow is a really good racer,” Stecchi said. “AK, when it comes to racing, he knows so much that sometimes it’s like he’s talking in a different language to us.”
“AK definitely has been one of the biggest helps in creating a team that can compete with other teams that have been around longer, like Portsmouth and Concord and those guys,” Garneau said. “Over the years, you saw people that have never raced a day in their lives, suddenly they’re on top of the leaderboard because of AK’s coaching.”
Stecchi and Garneau are two of those racers. Neither had any ski racing experience when they joined the program and have since become reliable scorers for the Winnacunnet boys.
“Those two guys in particular, as freshmen were small little guys that were happy to be part of a team,” Snow said. “Now they’re guys we can count on to place in the top four for boys. They’ve grown so much.”
Garneau credited the team’s growth in numbers to more recreational skiers joining the team and giving racing a try and siblings of current and former racers joining the program. The team has also attracted more club skiers over the years. Winnacunnet has five club skiers this season: Emily Shepard, Cameron Stanton, Sam Siedzik, Margaret Maloney and Jackson Crane.
“They can just kind of show our team how to properly race and stuff like that instead of a lot of us who are rec skiers who are getting really good at ski racing now,” Garneau said of the team’s club skiers. “And they’re also in it to win it. They’re going as hard as they can.”
Due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, Walker said his goal for the team this year is just to complete the season. He and Snow’s long-term aspirations for the program are to win a state championship and have as many racers qualify for the Meet of Champions as possible.
“I think that we’re trying to build a legacy, build something special,” Walker said.
Championship updatesThe NHIAA diving championship meet will be held Feb. 19 at the Carter Community Building Association’s Dwinell Pool in Lebanon.
The NHIAA gymnastics championship meet is scheduled for Feb. 14 at A2 Gym and Cheer in Salem with three sessions this year instead of the usual two.
Like in the fall, the NHIAA winter spirit championship will be held virtually and live streamed when it is held on March 7.
NHIAA Executive Director Jeff Collins said the organization is still finalizing a location to hold the NHIAA swimming state meet.