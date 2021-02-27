JIM TUFTS may no longer coach the Exeter High School boys hockey team but the successful program he built over his 42-year tenure is as strong as ever.
Second-year Blue Hawks coach Paul DiMarino has continued and added his own elements to the winning tradition his mentor created.
DiMarino, who was an assistant on Tufts’ staff for three seasons before becoming the program’s third head coach in 2019, said he, like Tufts, makes sure every player receives an opportunity. He tries to get the most out of them during every one-hour practice session.
“His interactions with the kids, he made it known that he gave every kid a fair chance,” DiMarino said of Tufts. “Another thing he was phenomenal at and I still try to do is you only get an hour for practice and he gets the most out of that practice. ...The kids will tell you they come out of practice soaking in sweat. You’ve only got an hour. It’s one of the things I got from him — there’s no wasted time. You’re always fighting the clock.”
In addition to all he learned from Tufts, who won three state titles and more than 500 games in his career, DiMarino has stressed to his players the importance of weight training both during the season and offseason and implemented team film sessions since becoming head coach.
“I think every year Exeter is one of the most conditioned teams because of how much we work out,” Blue Hawks senior tri-captain and defenseman Davis Nelson said, “and this year, even though we weren’t really able to use the weight room, we’re still able to work out and stay in shape. That helped us a lot during the season.”
“Having film during the season really helps,” fellow senior defenseman and tri-captain Sam Perry said. “We know what to expect from certain teams and all the systems that they’re going to be running like the power play and forecheck. ... It kind of gets us in the right mindset for the game.”
DiMarino, 26, has made adjustments to the team’s weight training and film sessions this year due to the COVID-19 pandemic. The team holds virtual weight training and film sessions via Zoom. Those virtual meetings, utilizing the in-person time the team has together, and DiMarino’s relatability as a young coach have helped Exeter build a strong team bond.
“Last year’s team and this year’s team (have) probably been the closest that I’ve been (on),” senior forward and tri-captain Liam Walsh said. “Last year’s team, I’m like good friends with every single kid. This year, it’s the same exact thing.”
“We’re just together way more so it’s easier to connect with everyone on the team,” Nelson said.
Exeter went 13-3-2 and lost to Bishop Guertin of Nashua, 4-3 in overtime, in the Division I quarterfinals last year. The Blue Hawks are 11-3 this year and won eight straight games earlier this year after their first loss of the season, 4-3, at Bishop Guertin on Jan. 27.
DiMarino said after its Jan. 27 loss to Bishop Guertin, Exeter worked to identify its strengths, the biggest of which are its speed and work ethic. As the Blue Hawks prepare for the Division I open tournament, Nelson said he and his teammates feel they are capable of winning the championship.
Exeter will open the postseason against Manchester Central/West on Wednesday. The winner of that game will face the winner of the first-round bout between Bedford and Trinity of Manchester in the quarterfinals.
“We’ve just got to be committed to it,” Perry said of winning the D-I title. “If everyone is on the same page and everyone wants the same goal then we can definitely achieve it.”
DiMarino credited the team’s success these past two years to his seniors on both teams.
Last year’s senior class set the standard for what DiMarino and his staff want the program to be for years to come and this year’s seniors have continued that trend, he said. Nelson, Walsh and Perry as senior captains, for example, have been great about communicating with and supporting their teammates and knowing when to say the team needs to step it up, DiMarino said.
“They’ve worked to improve their game, worked to be better hockey players, worked to be better people, too,” DiMarino said of this year’s seniors. “That’s where I’ve seen the most growth in terms of maturity from last year to this year (with) returning players. That starts with the seniors. ... They’ve worked for everything they’ve achieved so far.”
Coaches excited for Div. I final at JFKBoth the Division I boys hockey semifinals and title game will be held at JFK Coliseum in Manchester this year, which is a welcome change to both Salem coach Mark McGinn and Trinity of Manchester coach Mike Connell.
Each of the three boys division finals and the girls final are usually held at SNHU Arena in Manchester. Dover Ice Arena will host both the Division II boys and girls division finals and the boys Division III championship game will be at Everett Arena in Concord this season.
JFK is the traditional site for the boys Division I semifinals.
McGinn said JFK’s smaller sheet plays into his team’s strengths this year.
“In years past when I had teams that could really skate, I wouldn’t say I hated going to JFK because you always want to go to JFK but it neutralized our advantage sometimes,” McGinn said. “For Salem, we’re excited.”
Connell said he expects JFK will have a great atmosphere for both playoff rounds even though COVID-19 protocols prevent fans from packing JFK like they normally do for the semifinals. The NHIAA will permit a maximum of two tickets per rostered person for the semifinals and finals.
“I think that building lends itself — even though I know it will be a little bit different this year — I think it’s the perfect place for the finals to be,” Connell said. “