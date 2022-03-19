As selected by the New Hampshire High School Coaches Association. Certificates are donated by the New Hampshire Legends of Hockey.
Girls division
Coach of the Year: Jamie Long, Oyster River-Portsmouth. Player of the Year: Diana Pivirotto, St. Thomas-Winnacunnet-Dover.
First Team
Jenna Lynch, F, Bishop Guertin, Jr.; Maeve Lee, F, Hanover, So.; Tess Mulkerron, F, Concord, Fr.; Maggie Farwell, D, Oyster River-Portsmouth, Jr.; Jill Hallee, D, Berlin-Gorham-Kennett, Sr.; Diana Pivirotto, G, St. Thomas-Winnacunnet-Dover, Jr.
Second Team
Kelly Zhang, F, Oyster River-Portsmouth, Jr.; Madison Gibeault, F, Pinkerton, Jr.; Julie McLaughlin, F, Bishop Guertin, Sr.; Molly Fahey, D, Pinkerton, Sr.; Ava Bartoli, D, Berlin-Gorham-Kennett, So.; Amelie Cowieson, G, Oyster River-Portsmouth, Jr.
Honorable Mention
Sidney Chapman, F, Berlin-Gorham-Kennett, Sr.; Courtney Ingham, F, Bishop Brady-Trinity, Sr.; Ashley Bergeron, F, Bedford, So.; Danielle Rudd, D, Hanover, Sr.; Leah Beauregard, D, Concord, Jr.; Paige Hoegler, G, Lebanon-Stevens-Kearsarge, Sr.
Boys Division I
Coach of the Year: Dick Dodds, Hanover. Player of the Year: Brooks Craigue, Concord.
First Team
Brooks Craigue, F, Concord, Jr.; Brady Ferreira, F, Salem, Sr.; Keegan Knight, F, Exeter, Sr.; Roger Davis, D, Exeter, Jr.; Jackson Maietta, D, Salem, Jr.; Kevin Jones, G, Concord, Sr. Will Pegnam, G, Concord, Sr.
Second Team
Tyler Coskren, F, Concord, Sr.; Finn McDonough, F, Trinity, Sr.; Ty Robinson, F, Exeter, Jr.; Joey Tarbell, D, Concord, Jr.; Cam Avery, D, Bishop Guertin, Sr.; Pedro Benites, G, Bishop Guertin, Sr.
Honorable Mention
Brendan Thornton, F, Bedford, Jr.; Casey Graham, F, Hanover, Sr.; Noah Malcolm, F, Londonderry, Sr.; John Mantone, F, Bishop Guertin, Jr.; Cam Keaveney, D, Exeter, So.; Spencer Lawe, D, Hanover, Sr.; Matt Desmond, G, Bedford, Sr.
Boys Division II
Coach of the Year: Paul Kinnally, Winnacunnet. Player of the Year: Luke Suhuesky, Portsmouth-Newmarket.
First Team
Luke Suhuesky, F, Portsmouth-Newmarket; Sr.; Andy Carlson, F, Oyster River, Sr.; Finn Connor, F, St. Thomas, Jr.; Parker Fleury, D, Dover, Jr.; Lincoln Stone, D, St. Thomas, Sr.; Claden Daubney, G, Oyster River, Sr.
Second Team
Aaron Bono, F, Somersworth-Coe-Brown, Sr.; Jack Poitras, F, Oyster River, Sr.; Gage Spagna, F, St. Thomas, So.; Dylan Greenlaw, D, Alvirne-Milford, Sr.; Connor Veno, D, Spaulding, Sr.; Britton Dunbar, G, St. Thomas; Jr.
Honorable Mention
Will Danais, F, Kingswood, Jr.; Eliot Medlock , F, Merrimack, So.; Colin Chrisom, F, St. Thomas, Jr.; Kyle Dunn, D, Merrimack, Jr., Damon Chase, D, Portsmouth-Newmarket, Sr.; Jack Bussirre, G, Portsmouth-Newmarket, Sr.
Division III
Coach of the Year: Mark Noel, Pembroke-Campbell. Player of the Year: Carter Poulin, Berlin-Gorham.
First Team
Owen Guerin, F, Belmont-Gilford, Jr.; Will McGee, F, Lebanon-Stevens-Mt. Royal, Jr.; Ethan Molnar, F, John Stark-Hopkinton-Hillsboro-Deering, Sr.; Carter Poulin, D, Berlin-Gorham, Sr.; Ben Estrella, D, Berlin-Gorham, Sr.; Josh Stevens, G, Sanborn-Epping, Sr.
Second Team
Paul Vachon, F, Hollis Brookline-Derryfield, Sr.; Jesse Gertz, F, Hollis Brook.-Derryfield, Jr.; Brayden Riendeau, F, Berlin-Gorham, Sr.; Ryan Bousquet, D, Laconia-Winnisq.-Inter Lakes, Sr.; Colby Olivier, D, Kennett, Sr.; Toby Cromwell, G, Lebanon-Stevens-Mt. Royal, Sr.
Honorable Mention
Griffin Melanson, F, Berlin-Gorham, Sr.; Cameron Plumb, F, Pembroke-Campbell, So.; Ethan Bickford, F, Laconia-Winnisq.-Inter Lakes, Sr.; Zolton Stefan, D, Belmont-Gilford, Sr.; Jacob Roy, D, Hollis Brook.-Derryfield, Sr.; Evan Rollins, G, Laconia-Winnisq.-Inter Lakes, Sr.