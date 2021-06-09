LONDONDERRY — There wasn’t much offense in Wednesday’s NHIAA Division I baseball semifinal between Londonderry and Winnacunnet, and what offense there was belonged to Winnacunnet.
Pinch-runner Ty Mitchell raced home from third on a Jacob Fredericks sacrifice fly in the top of the sixth inning, Joe Allen scored on a wild pitch in the seventh and Drew Wyman’s RBI single scored Hunter Chase later in the seventh to propel Winnacunnet to a 3-0 victory at Lancer Park.
The Warriors also received a complete-game pitching performance from senior Brady Annis, who struck out eight and limited the Lancers to three hits: singles by Owen MacDonnell, Gavin Parent and Zach Rheault.
‘Everything was on today,” Annis said. “I went out there knowing I was going to pitch well. I just had that mindset. Londonderry’s a really good team and they have been for years, so I knew I had to have my A game.”
Winnacunnet will play Concord in Saturday’s Division I championship game, which will be played at Nashua’s Holman Stadium (11 a.m.). Concord beat Keene 6-4 in Wednesday’s other semifinal.
The Warriors are in the Division I final for the first time since 2002, when they beat Nashua 2-0 for the crown.
Londonderry scored four runs in its three tournament games.
“Eventually you have to hit to move on,” Londonderry coach Brent Demas said. “I thought these teams were evenly matched. This was our type of game and I was confident we were going to score.”
It was still scoreless when Mitchell replaced Wyman on first base after Wyman led off the sixth with a single. Mitchell took second on Owen Bateman’s sacrifice bunt, and moved to third on a wild pitch. Then Fredericks lofted a fly ball to left field that scored Mitchell with the game’s first run.
“That one run made my amount of energy go way up,” Annis said. “It gave me even more adrenaline.”
Allen made it 2-0 when he scored on a MacDonnell wild pitch, and Chase capped the scoring when he came around from second on Wyman’s single.
Ryan Killelea started and pitched to one batter in the sixth (Wyman’s single) before MacDonnell replaced him on the mound. Killelea surrendered seven hits. MacDonnell allowed two runs on three hits in two innings.
Winnacunnet’s 3-0 lead entering the seventh seemed twice as big the way Annis was pitching. He tossed 96 pitches in the victory.
“Brady is one of the top five arms in the state, and he showed it today,” Winnacunnet coach Aaron Abood said. “He came up to me before the game and said, ‘Coach, I’m going seven today,’ and that’s what he did.
“His fastball was electric, he was hitting spots and his breaking ball was being thrown for a strike. He kept them off-balance from the first inning on, and just kept battling.”