Sometimes when Addison MacNeil plays field hockey, she gets nervous, which can affect her performance.
The Exeter High School junior overcame her nerves throughout the NHIAA Division I postseason and led the Blue Hawks to their second state championship in their first final appearance since winning the 2013 D-I title.
After registering five goals and three assists over the Blue Hawks’ 4-1 end to the regular season, MacNeil, a midfielder, notched three goals and five helpers over their three-game playoff run.
The Brentwood resident’s last two goals of the season — her 14th and 15th, respectively — were the game-tying and game-winning tallies in Exeter’s 2-1 comeback triumph over Windham in the Division I final on Oct. 31 at Bedford High.
For her efforts over Exeter’s last eight games, the New Hampshire Union Leader Board of Judges named MacNeil the October Apple Therapy Services/Bedford Ambulatory Surgical Center/Express MED Athlete of the Month.
“I just want to contribute in any way that’s needed,” said MacNeil, who shared the Division I offensive player of the year award with Nashua South’s Kaitlyn West. “Whether it’s on defensive corners or offensive corners, sending the ball through to a forward — just doing whatever I can do to help pull through with the win.”
As Exeter (18-1) entered the postseason, MacNeil and her teammates had found their groove and figured out what they needed to do to play their best, she said.
The Blue Hawks, whose only loss was a 1-0 setback at Windham on Oct. 12, opened the playoffs with a 4-0 quarterfinal triumph over Londonderry before downing rival Winnacunnet, 5-0, in the semifinals. MacNeil logged a goal and two assists against the Lancers and a month-high three assists against Winnacunnet.
Exeter coach Deb Grott said she substituted out some starters at a certain point against Londonderry and Winnacunnet but kept MacNeil and a few other key players in to lead the team.
“She knows that she doesn’t always play with people who are at her level but she’s such a good player she makes others around her feel confident and play well because of that,” Grott said of MacNeil. “Even when she didn’t have the ball, she would talk to her players on the field. She would tell them what they needed to do, where they needed to be in addition to me doing that on the sideline or the coaches doing it. ... From the beginning, she added something to every game.”
During the final, MacNeil said she felt frustration mixed with nerves.
Exeter drew 16 penalty corners, tallied 10 shots on goal and had three shots hit either the post or crossbar. After a scoreless first half, the Blue Hawks had a 5-1 shots-on-goal and 9-1 penalty-corner advantage.
Despite Exeter’s opportunities to that point, Windham opened the game’s scoring with 7:17 left in the third quarter on a penalty-stroke goal from Amy Lanouette.
“I knew I had to stay focused when Windham scored their first goal,” MacNeil said. “Obviously when you’re playing as a team, your energy affects everyone else’s. If I get down, other people will get down. If they get down, I’ll get down.”
MacNeil, who began her varsity career as a freshman, kept her energy up despite the frustration and powered the Blue Hawks’ offensive breakthrough in the final six minutes.
MacNeil pulled Exeter even with 5:58 remaining with her goal on a low shot from the top of the circle.
She doesn’t know exactly how high she jumped but MacNeil remembers the excitement she felt after scoring the game-winning goal with 1:50 left.
Following a Blue Hawks penalty corner, MacNeil scored on a flick shot that deflected off Windham freshman goalie Annie Mitchell’s stick and into the cage. MacNeil and her teammates then leaped with joy.
“I think everyone was just so happy,” MacNeil said. “I’ve looked back at the pictures and it’s still so crazy that that happened.”
Grott said MacNeil is one of those kids just born with a natural field hockey ability and is looking forward to coaching her one last time next season.
“She’s amazing and to think that she’s only a junior is even more impressive,” Grott said.
Other athletes considered for the October honor were Hanover High School boys soccer player Eric Ringer, Southern New Hampshire University women’s soccer player Alyssa Anderson, Plymouth State University cross-country runner Kim Bowles, Souhegan of Amherst cross-country runner Chloe Trudel, Gilford High School cross-country runner Patrick Gandini and Winnacunnet of Hampton football player Tucker McCann.
Ringer, a senior captain, logged five goals and four assists as Hanover went 7-1 last month, including NHIAA Division I tournament victories over Alvirne and Pinkerton Academy. Anderson, a sophomore forward/midfielder from Londonderry, recorded two goals and three assists over SNHU’s 4-2-1 October run.
Bowles, a senior from Tamworth, claimed Plymouth State’s first individual conference title and led the Panthers to their first conference crown at the Little East Conference championship meet on Oct. 30. Bowles finished the 5-kilometer course at Castleton University in 20 minutes, 45 seconds to win the individual title.
Trudel, a senior, won her second career NHIAA Division II individual championship with her time of 19 minutes, 5.5 seconds at Derryfield Park in Manchester on Oct. 30.
Gandini, a junior, won his second consecutive NHIAA Division III individual title and Coe-Brown Northwood Academy’s Black Bear Invitational race in October. Gandini defended his Division III crown with a winning time of 16:34.9.
McCann, a senior running back, rushed for 684 yards and six touchdowns on 107 carries over Winnacunnet’s 5-0 end to the NHIAA Division I regular season.
