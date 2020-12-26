Whether playing offense, defense or special teams — and during his brief moments on the sideline — Riley Lawhorn provided calm leadership for the Souhegan football team on its way to capturing the state Division II title last month.
Lawhorn, a senior captain and running back/outside linebacker/kicker, rushed for 501 yards and four touchdowns, tallied 19 tackles, went 12-for-13 on point-after kicks, made a 25-yard field goal and made two catches for 49 yards over the Sabers’ three-game postseason march to their first-ever D-II title and first state championship since 2010.
The Amherst resident’s postseason performance earned him the Apple Therapy Services/Bedford Ambulatory Surgical Center/Express MED Athlete of the Month award from the New Hampshire Union Leader Board of Judges.
“I think him — just like a lot of other guys — once the playoffs hit, it was a different energy and feel,” Souhegan coach Robin Bowkett said of Lawhorn. “You could just tell all these guys really wanted it. They knew they were part of something special. They didn’t take that for granted one bit. They enjoyed the moment and Riley was right there leading the charge.”
The Sabers opened the postseason with a 63-34 quarterfinal win over 2019 Division II champion Hollis/Brookline, a game in which Lawhorn rushed for a month-high 226 yards and two touchdowns on 16 carries, had a 25-yard catch, made five tackles and went 7-for-8 on PATs.
Lawhorn credited his rushing success in the playoffs and throughout his 1,000-plus yard senior campaign to his teammates on the offensive line: Ryan Charest, Alex Karpowich, Nate Fritz, Jaxon Weisberg and Will Boyle.
“I can’t give enough credit to our linemen,” Lawhorn said. “I can’t run, I can’t move anywhere without help from my linemen. They deserve all the credit in the entire world and they don’t get much attention.”
In Souhegan’s 31-7 semifinal win over Timberlane of Plaistow, Lawhorn played a vital role in one of the Sabers’ key drives. The Division II Southern Conference Player of the Year ran five times for 48 yards on a third-quarter drive that ended with his 25-yard field goal, giving Souhegan a 17-0 lead.
“It was definitely a major moment because if Timberlane would’ve come back and put a couple points on the board, it would’ve been a totally different game,” said Lawhorn, who rushed for 76 yards on 15 carries, had a 24-yard reception, made three PATs and logged six tackles against the Owls.
The Sabers opened their 26-21 home victory over Plymouth in the Division II championship game by allowing the Bobcats to drive 67 yards on 10 plays and take a 7-0 advantage with 5:58 left in the first quarter.
Lawhorn, who will play lacrosse at UMass Lowell next year, showed no signs of fatigue after his time on defense once Souhegan got the ball. He ran for a 68-yard touchdown on the Sabers’ first play from scrimmage and kicked the ensuing PAT to knot the score.
“You can see on film, we saw during the game after that PAT by Plymouth, he was one of the guys clapping his hands like, ‘We’re good. Let’s settle down. We’re all right,’’’ Bowkett said of Lawhorn. “We went on a quick count to open the game. I think that took Plymouth off guard a little bit. They were a bit misaligned. That helped us kind of break free and once Riley gets in the open field, no one is catching that kid.”
Souhegan led, 20-7, at halftime but the Bobcats clawed back in the second half. Plymouth’s defense stymied Lawhorn and recorded two third-quarter interceptions and its offense scored twice in the fourth quarter to take a 21-20 lead.
The Bobcats pulled within a touchdown after a 14-play, 61-yard, nearly nine-minute drive that drained the last 7:11 of the third quarter and pulled ahead on a five-play, 45-yard drive that ended with 5:29 remaining.
Lawhorn led the Sabers back by scoring the game-winning touchdown on a 70-yard run down the left sideline with 4:01 left, which gave him more than 1,000 rushing yards on the season. Lawhorn’s five carries prior to his game-winning dash went for 3, 2, -2, -1 and 2 yards.
“When times are going tough, you look at guys making plays,” Bowkett said. “Riley was one of those guys and he wouldn’t want it any other way. He left it all out on the field there.”
The Souhegan defense nabbed an interception to end the Bobcats’ last drive before its offense ran out the last 3:40.
When the game clock zeroed out, Lawhorn felt relieved. His team achieved its season-long goal of delivering Souhegan its first state crown in a decade and he and his classmates did what every senior student-athlete strives to: win their final game.
“I’m happy we were able to cry in happiness other than sadness,” Lawhorn said. “We were overwhelmed with emotions and proud to bring a championship to Souhegan.”
Other athletes considered for the November honor were Goffstown High School football player Jarrett Henault, Pelham High School football player Jake Herrling, Oyster River of Durham boys soccer player Caden Leader, Windham High School boys soccer player Ryan Husson, Exeter High School girls soccer player Ella Fraser and Bedford High School volleyball players Julia Giroux and Hayley Salis.
Henault, a senior quarterback, went 28 of 45 passing for 414 yards with six touchdowns and one interception and ran for 284 yards and four TDs on 47 carries in the quarterfinals, semifinals and final. Herrling, a senior running back, rushed for five touchdowns over Pelham’s three Division III playoff games last month on the team’s way to its first state championship since 2008.
Leader, a senior forward, had a hat trick in Oyster River’s 4-1 NHIAA Division II semifinal victory over Merrimack Valley of Penacook and scored the game-winning, double-overtime goal in his team’s 1-0 triumph over Bow in the D-II championship game. Husson, a sophomore midfielder, assisted on his triplet brother Max’s game-winning goal in Windham’s 2-1 Division I semifinal win over Hanover and set up teammate Mason Schiffer’s first-half goal that capped the game’s scoring in Windam’s 3-0 win over Winnacunnet in the D-I final.
Fraser, a senior forward, scored once in each half of Exeter’s 5-0 victory over Windham in the Division I championship game to help the program secure its second consecutive state championship.
Giroux, a junior outside hitter, logged 33 kills, seven aces and 14 digs over Bedford’s 3-0 Division I semifinal win over Spaulding of Rochester and 3-0 victory over Hollis/Brookline in the final. Salis, a junior libero, recorded 30 digs, five assists and three aces for Bedford over those two games.
Previous 2020 winners: January, Kelly Walsh, Goffstown (basketball); February, Joe Cleary, Plymouth (wrestling); September, Hunter Long, Exeter (football); October, Curtis Harris-Lopez, Nashua (football).
