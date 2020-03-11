MANCHESTER - Cameron Wasylak twice broke a tie game in the Bedford High School boys’ hockey team’s 5-2 Division I semifinal triumph over Bishop Guertin of Nashua Wednesday night at JFK Coliseum. His second was the game-winning tally.
Defending champion and second-seeded Bedford (16-3-1) will play in its fifth straight D-I championship game when it meets top-seeded Concord (19-1) Saturday at 5 p.m. at SNHU Arena. Sixth-seeded Bishop Guertin finished the season with a 14-7 record.
Concord defeated fourth-seeded Trinity, 6-1, in Wednesday’s other semifinal.
Wasylak’s second goal, 2:05 into the third period, gave the Bulldogs a 3-2 lead. The senior forward went top shelf on Bishop Guertin junior goaltender Evan Butler (28 saves) from the right point. Bedford coach Marty Myers yelled from the bench for Wasylak to “rip it” moments before the latter took the shot.
“That was huge,” Myers said. “We knew one way or the other, whoever got it, it was going to be big and I’m glad it landed on our side because it was big.”
Brett Niland built Bedford a 4-2 lead 5:44 into the third frame when he scored a back-door goal off a cross-ice feed from Quinlan Kerr. Brady Burke, who finished with two goals and two assists, capped the game’s scoring with 14 seconds remaining with an empty-net tally.
Bedford junior goaltender Shea Guimont made six of his 19 saves and received some timely blocks from his teammates in front of him to shut out the Cardinals in the third period.
Bishop Guertin recorded one shot on goal over its lone third-period power-play, which began with 4:46 remaining.
“They outworked us in the third,” Bishop Guertin coach Gary Bishop said of the Bulldogs. “We looked tired in the third and you can’t play tired.”
Wasylak also broke a 1-1 deadlock with 5:24 left in the opening period when he scored off assists from juniors Owen Roberto and Burke.
“He hasn’t gotten a whole lot of goals for us but the goals that he gets are crucial in the timing of them,” Myers said of Wasylak. “All the goals that he’s gotten this year, they really have counted and they’ve put us on the winning side.”
The Cardinals tied the game at 2-2 at the 3:48 mark of the second period with a power-play goal from Avery Abbott. The junior defenseman scored on a rocket of a shot from the high slot off an assist from Sam Cronin 18 seconds into Bishop Guertin’s second man advantage of the game.
Burke opened the game’s scoring 10 seconds in with a backhanded shot from the crease. The Cardinals knotted the score at one goal each 2:37 after Burke’s tally via a Cronin blast from the left point that beat Guimont stick side.
Bedford went 0-for-2 on the power play and 2-for-3 on the penalty kill.
Concord beat Bedford, 3-2 in double overtime, in the Brian C. Stone Memorial Christmas Hockey Tournament championship game on Dec. 29 and 4-0 in the regular season on Jan. 10.
The Bulldogs defeated Concord, 7-0, the last time the two teams met in the Division I championship game (2017).
“I’m happy to be in the position (we are) now,” Myers said. “Now we’ve got our hands full again.”