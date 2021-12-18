Bedford High School boys basketball coach Frank Moreno said his team likes to play at a fast pace. With a second-half lead at Manchester Central, though, Moreno urged his Bulldogs to do the opposite.
Bedford turned what was a back-and-forth contest in the first half into a slow, methodical second-half march to a 71-52 NHIAA Division I victory over the Little Green Friday night at Simon Gym in Manchester.
Central (0-2) led, 11-8, after the opening quarter and by as many as four points in the second quarter before Bedford junior Dylan Lafferty hit a deep fadeaway 3-pointer with 1.8 seconds left in the half to give the Bulldogs a 28-27 halftime advantage.
Bedford (2-1) broke a 33-33 tie and took the lead for good on an Austin Kasyjankski free throw with 4:56 left in the third quarter, which started a 9-1 Bulldogs run.
“We knew they were going to try and make us play at their pace,” Moreno said of the Little Green. “When we got a stop, I said, ‘Slow down. Slow down.’
“We like to play fast, too. Against Central, when you’ve got a lead, you can’t do that.”
Bedford, which led, 48-40, after three quarters, continued to dictate a slow tempo and led by as many as 19 points over the last eight minutes.
Little Green coach Sudi Lett said his team fouled too much, especially in the fourth quarter. Bedford went 6-for-10 from the charity stripe in the final frame. Central logged 26 fouls overall.
“That’s just not going to get it done,” Lett said of his team’s foul total. “I think early in the second quarter, we kept them in the game by fouling. We only led after one quarter but at halftime it was a one-point game. The third quarter, we hung tough ... That fourth quarter, the fouling caught up to us.”
Lafferty finished with a game-high 20 points in what Moreno said was the best game the second-year Bedford coach has seen him play. The Bulldogs also received 13 points from Kasyjanski, 11 from Andrew Grudinskas and eight each from Luke Soden and Sean Toscano.
Bedford senior point guard TJ O’Connell did not play due to a groin injury. He also missed the Bulldogs’ 56-48 loss at Timberlane last Tuesday.
William Gearles led Central in scoring with 15 points, seven of which he scored at the free-throw line. Teammates Kuel Akot (14 points) and Angel Castro (11 points), who fouled out in the fourth quarter, also posted double-digit outings.
“I don’t want to do the cop out and say we beat ourselves because that takes away from what Bedford did,” Lett said. “They’re well coached. They were without one of their best players. They played really hard. They did the basics — make layups and free throws. That gives you a chance to come out on top.”