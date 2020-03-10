CONCORD -- After a costly miscue earlier in the game, Jill Hallee redeemed herself by scoring the game-winning goal for the Berlin/Gorham girls’ hockey team in its 3-2 overtime semifinal triumph over Oyster River/Portsmouth Tuesday night at Everett Arena.
The second-seeded Mountaineers (14-4-2) will play top-seeded Concord (18-2) in the state championship game on Saturday at 10 a.m. at SNHU Arena in Manchester. Third-seeded Oyster River/Portsmouth finished the season with an 13-5-2 overall record.
Concord defeated fourth-seeded and 10-time defending champion Hanover, 4-3, in Tuesday’s other semifinal.
Hallee, a sophomore, skated up the left wing boards before scoring the game-winning goal short side on Oyster River/Portsmouth freshman goaltender Amelie Cowieson (25 saves) with 6:50 remaining in the 15-minute overtime period.
ClipperCats senior Anna Mazza tied the game at 2-2 with 3:59 left in the second frame, when she scored on her shot from the right point that deflected off Hallee’s glove and past Mountaineers senior goaltender Kaelyn Blais (23 saves) glove side.
“I knew I owed it to my team to score -- get it back,” Hallee said. “It bothered me but it motivated me.”
The Mountaineers opened the overtime period by killing off the last 34 seconds of Oyster River/Portsmouth’s fourth and final power-play opportunity. Berlin/Gorham went 4-for-4 on the penalty kill.
“I feel like my penalty-killing unit has been coming up clutch for me all year so I had confidence in them,” Berlin/Gorham coach Craig Bartoli said. “And I said, ‘If we get through this power play on them, I felt like we would be right in it,’ and that’s what happened.”
Berlin/Gorham senior defender Trinity Gendron and sophomore forward Sidney Chapman (power play) scored the game’s first two goals over the opening 4:46 of the first period. Gendron opened the game’s scoring at the 3:27 mark. She then assisted on Chapman’s power-play goal that came 1:19 later.
Gendron and Chapman’s strikes came on the Mountaineers’ first three shots on goal.
“That was one of our best beginnings of the game we’ve played all season,” Hallee said.
ClipperCats coach Jamie Long credited his players for how they responded defensively after Berlin/Gorham scored its first two goals.
“I’m not saying they weren’t ready but I think they played tight,” Long said of his players’ start to the game. “I don’t think they were relaxed....I told them, ‘If you’re going to be down two goals, you might as well have three periods, basically, to come back,’ and we’ve come (from) behind in a lot of games this year.”
Freshman forward Kelly Zhang scored via an assist from senior forward Kate Schultz with 2:59 remaining in the opening frame to put Oyster River/Portsmouth on the board and trim the Mountaineers’ lead to 2-1.
Both teams could not score over a combined five power-play opportunities in the third period. Blais denied ClipperCats sophomore Jenna Young on a shot in front with 2:19 left just as Oyster River/Portsmouth’s second of three third-period power plays expired.
Hallee and Mountaineers teammate McKailey Walsh both had promising shots bounce off the ClipperCats’ post over the first two periods.
Berlin/Gorham will now prepare to face a Concord team that it lost to twice in overtime during the regular season. The Crimson Tide beat Berlin/Gorham, 1-0, on Jan. 20 and 2-1 on Feb. 29.
The Mountaineers advanced to the semifinals with a 1-0 overtime win over 10th-seeded St. Thomas/Winnacunnet/Dover.
“We’re definitely evenly matched,” Hallee said of the Mountaineers and Concord. “It’s just going to take that extra little push. It’s hard to beat a team three times in a season.”